ROME Nov 28 Pope Francis named his personal
secretary to supervise the activities of the Vatican bank on
Thursday, in a sign the pontiff wants to keep a tight grip on
the drive to clean up its operations and image.
Alfred Xuereb, a 55-year-old Maltese prelate, will be
responsible for overseeing two commissions created by the pope
to supervise the bank itself and the economic structure and
finances of the Holy See, the Vatican said in a statement.
Since taking office in March, Francis has moved to tackle
years of financial scandals involving the Vatican bank, formally
known as the Institute for Works of Religion, which is under
investigation on suspicion of money laundering.
Xuereb will keep the pope informed about the work of the
commissions and any action that needs to be taken, it said.
Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi told reporters that
Xuereb had been working in this role unofficially for some time,
but would now be able to do so more effectively.
The Vatican has signed an agreement with Italy over
exchanging financial and banking information and the IOR has
opened a website, www.ior.va, and begun publishing annual
reports in a transparency drive.
Francis raised the prospect that the institute could even
have to be closed down unless it could reform itself.
