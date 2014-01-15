(Adding full name of Toronto cardinal in 5th para, Thomas
* Overhaul comes only 11 months into five-year terms
* Four of five members replaced
* Pope has not ruled out closing bank
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Jan 15 Pope Francis shook up the
scandal-plagued Vatican bank on Wednesday, removing four of five
cardinals from an oversight body in a break with the clerical
financial establishment he inherited from his predecessor.
It was his latest move to get to grips with an institution
that has often been an embarrassment for the Holy See and which
he has vowed to either reform or close.
The four cardinals were removed just 11 months into their
five-year terms as commissioners, which began under former Pope
Benedict, who resigned last February.
The changes came as Francis approached the first anniversary
of a pontificate marked by austerity and sobriety, underlined by
his decision to give up the papal apartments in favour of a
modest suite.
The new team includes two cardinals - Toronto's Thomas
Christopher Collins and Vienna's Christoph Schoenborn - from
relatively rich dioceses who have had extensive dealings with
financial affairs.
The others are Archbishop Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's new
secretary of state, who will be elevated to the rank of cardinal
next month, and Santos Abril y Castillo, a Spaniard who is based
in Rome and is a close friend of the pope's.
The one holdover was French Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran.
The four who were not re-confirmed included the former
secretary of state, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone.
Commentators and some church officials blamed him for lax
oversight that led to a spate of scandals during Benedict's
pontificate, including the leaking of some of the pope's
personal documents by Benedict's butler.
Bertone has defended his record saying he was the victim of
"anonymous accusations and rumour mongering".
Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, head of another Vatican
financial department that Italian magistrates suspect of
financial irregularities and which the Vatican has asked an
outside firm to audit, was also removed.
POPE COULD CLOSE BANK
Francis has not ruled out closing the bank, which is
formally known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), if
it cannot be reformed.
The cardinals commission reviews accounts and approves
strategy. It acts as a link between the pope and the board of
superintendence, which is made up of five lay members from
around the world.
The bank has undergone major changes since the arrival last
February of its new president, Ernst Von Freyberg, a German.
His team has closed many accounts and hired an outside firm,
the Promontory Financial Group, to help it meet international
standards of transparency drawn up to combat money laundering.
An Italian investigation into alleged money laundering at
the bank is still in progress. The bank denies the accusations.
Last month, Moneyval, a monitoring committee of the Council
of Europe, said the Vatican had made significant progress in
financial reforms but still risked being used for money
laundering unless it strengthened internal controls.
Last July, IOR director Paolo Cipriani and deputy-director
Massimo Tulli resigned, three days after the arrest of Monsignor
Nunzio Scarano.
Scarano, who worked as a senior accountant in the department
headed by Calcagno, one of the cardinals removed and who had
close contact with the bank, is currently on trial in Rome on
charges of plotting to smuggle 20 million euros in cash into
Italy from Switzerland.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens)