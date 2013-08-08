* Francis issues special decree to tackle financial crime
* Watchdog given greater monitoring powers over Vatican bank
* Francis boosting bid to meet global transparency standards
By Catherine Hornby
VATICAN CITY, Aug 8 Pope Francis on Thursday
strengthened monitoring of the Vatican bank to prevent money
laundering or the financing of terrorism as part of his campaign
to clean it up after decades of scandal.
Issuing a "Motu Proprio" - a decree at his own initiative,
Francis said the Vatican's internal watchdog, the Financial
Information Authority (FIA), would have increased powers of
supervision over the bank and other Holy See departments
involved in financial activities.
The move will lead to closer monitoring of the Institute for
Works of Religion (IOR) - the formal name of the Vatican bank -
and responds to a recommendation from the European anti-money
laundering committee Moneyval last year.
The Vatican is trying to meet international standards on
fighting crimes such as money laundering, funding of terrorism
and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Moneyval said
in a July 2012 report that the Vatican still had some way to go.
It said FIA's powers should include reviewing policies,
procedures, accounts and records and that it should have the
right to enter Vatican premises and demand access to
information.
Francis's decree broadens the application of relevant
Vatican laws to the departments of the Roman Curia, or central
administration, and to other institutions dependent on the Holy
See as well as non-profit organisations based in Vatican City.
It also establishes a "Financial Security Committee" to
coordinate efforts to prevent laundering, terrorism financing
and the proliferation of weapons, the Vatican said.
Pope Francis has made cleaning up the Vatican administration
one of his central goals since his election in March. He has
brought in international experts to advise him on economic
affairs, improve transparency and enforce accounting principles.
He has also set up a special commission of inquiry to reform
the IOR. In July the pope said the bank must become "honest and
transparent".
The Vatican's financial dealings are again under scrutiny
after the arrest of a senior Catholic priest at the centre of a
money smuggling case. Italian prosecutors are investigating two
former IOR top executives on suspicion of repeatedly breaking
Italian money laundering laws.
In 2010, Rome magistrates froze 23 million euros ($30.6
million) held by the IOR in an Italian bank. The Vatican said
its bank was merely transferring funds between its own accounts
in Italy and Germany. The funds were released in 2011 but the
money laundering investigation continues.
Last month the FIA signed a memorandum of understanding with
Italian authorities over the exchange of financial and bank
information as part of efforts to combat money laundering in
line with international standards.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Barry Moody/Mark
Heinrich)