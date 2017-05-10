FILE PHOTO: Still image taken from a video released by the U.S. Department of Defense on April 14, 2017 shows the moment a MOAB, or 'mother of all bombs', struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, bordering Pakistan where U.S. officials said a network of tunnels and caves was being used by militants linked to Islamic State. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Pope Francis stands following a meeting with President of Switzerland Doris Leuthard at the Vatican May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andreas Solaro/Pool

MILAN Pope Francis on Saturday criticised the naming of the U.S. military's biggest non-nuclear explosive as "the Mother of All Bombs", saying the word "mother" should not be used in reference to a deadly weapon.

The U.S. Air Force dropped such a bomb, officially designated as the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) on suspected Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan last month. The nickname was widely used in briefings and reporting on the attack.

"I was ashamed when I heard the name," Pope Francis told an audience of students on Saturday. "A mother gives life and this one gives death, and we call this device a mother. What is happening?"

Pope Francis is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on May 24 in a potentially awkward encounter given their opposing positions on immigration, refugees and climate change.

