By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Nov 28 And so it came to pass that
in the eighth year of Pope Benedict's reign, some tabloid and
social media decreed that he had cancelled Christmas.
The day after Benedict's latest book "The Infancy Narratives
- Jesus of Nazareth" - was published on November 20, Vatican
officials found some headlines they were not expecting.
"Killjoy pope crushes Christmas nativity traditions," read
one tabloid headline, claiming that Benedict had snubbed
traditions such as animals in nativity scenes and carolling.
"Pope sets out to debunk Christmas myths," ran another.
Holy Scrooge! Some blogs unceremoniously branded Benedict
the new Grinch that stole Christmas and one rocketed him to the
"top of the grumpy list for 2012."
And then there was this zinger headline from a web news
site: "Pope bans Christmas".
Coming little more than a month before Christmas, it was the
last thing the Vatican needed - another image problem for the
pope.
Alarmed by some of the headlines, the Catholic social
network XT3 felt compelled to run a blog that dissected the
media's coverage of the book.
It was headlined: "The pope has not banned Christmas".
So what was all the fuss about?
In the 137-page book, the pope states a fact: that in the
gospels there is "no reference" to the presence of animals in
the stable - actually, it was probably a cave - where Jesus was
born.
Bloggers had a feast with that, with one calling it
"Bombshell number one".
What some neglected was that just a few sentences down, the
pope states that even today, "No representation of the crib is
complete without the ox and the ass".
He explains: The tradition of the ass and ox came from
reflecting on parts of the Old and New Testaments. Christian
iconography then adopted the motif early in Church history to
show that even animals knew Jesus was the son of God.
KEEP ON CAROLLING
In other words, the tradition that has developed over the
centuries matters more than an unverifiable fact, at least as
far as the case of the ox and ass in the stable is concerned.
"I think that what people need to realise here is that the
pope is trying to be as historical as he can be," said Father
Robert Dodaro, professor of patristics, or the study of early
Church writings, at Rome's Patristic Institute.
"He wants to see the biblical narratives as history where
possible but he is also trying to explain details in the
narratives that cannot be historically verified," he said.
Some bloggers, taking their cue from television and website
headlines, even wrote that the pope had spoken out against
Christmas carols.
In the book, the opposite was true.
Benedict says the evangelist Luke wrote that at the moment
of Jesus' birth the angels "said" the well-known phrase "Glory
to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom he
is pleased".
But in the next line he explains that "Christianity has
always understood that the speech of angels is actually song",
that "the angels' song of praise has never gone silent", and
that it is "only natural that simple believers (even today) join
in their carolling on the Holy Night".
So, no need to cancel any school performances.
Another section of the book that irked some bloggers is
where the pope restates what biblical scholars have known for
decades, if not centuries - that Jesus was born several years
earlier than the first century AD.
Benedict writes that since King Herod died in 4 BC, Jesus
was probably born "a few years earlier". He attributes the
erroneous fixing of the year of Jesus' birth to a miscalculation
by the monk Dionysius Exiguous some 500 years later.
"No one's faith should be shaken by this book," said Dodaro.
"On the contrary, it should be fortified by this account. This
is a believable account of the birth of Christ," he said.
And in St Peter's Square, workmen have started building the
Vatican's larger than life nativity scene, which is expected to
have animals and singing angels.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)