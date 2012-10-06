VATICAN CITY Oct 6 The prosecution in the trial
of Pope Benedict's former butler on Saturday asked for a guilty
verdict and a sentence of three years in jail.
The defence, for its part, asked the court to reduce the
charges against Paolo Gabriele from "aggravated theft" to
"misappropriation" and for him to be freed.
In his final appeal, Gabriele told the court in an impassive
voice he acted exclusively out of deep, "visceral" love for the
Roman Catholic Church and the pope he once served.
He spoke minutes before the court retired to consider its
verdict.
VATICAN PROSECUTION IN "VATILEAKS" TRIAL ASKS FOR SENTENCE
OF THREE YEARS FOR EX PAPAL BUTLER
DEFENCE IN TRIAL OF EX PAPAL BUTLER ASKS COURT TO REDUCE CHARGE
OF AGGRAVATED THEFT TO "MISAPPROPRIATION", WITH NO JAIL SENTENCE
EX PAPAL BUTLER PAOLO GABRIELE TELLS COURT HE ACTED EXCLUSIVELY
OUT OF DEEP, "VISCERAL" LOVE FOR CHURCH AND POPE
EX PAPAL BUTLER TELLS VATICAN COURT IN FINAL APPEAL: "I AM NOT A
THIEF"
PROSECUTION AT "VATILEAKS" TRIAL SAYS NO PROOF THAT EX PAPAL
BUTLER HAD ANY ACCOMPLICES INSIDE VATICAN
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)