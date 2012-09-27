* Trial will take place according to a 19th century code
* Butler who leaked documents will be tried by 3-judge panel
* Said he wanted to root out corruption, help pope
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Sept 27 The Vatican has certainly
seen more sensational trials in its long history. The
Inquisition ordered Galileo to recant his theory that the earth
revolves around the sun, and philosopher Giordano Bruno was
burned at the stake for heresy.
But even those cases, both in the 17th century, did not
involve a breach of trust by a papal aide - the issue at the
core of this Saturday's trial of papal butler Paolo Gabriele for
stealing and leaking the pontiff's personal papers.
One of the worst crises in Pope Benedict's papacy will play
out in a small Vatican tribunal, where a three-judge panel will
decide the fate of the 46-year-old Gabriele, whom the pope used
to call "Paoletto" (little Paul) and who is now described in
Vatican documents as "the defendant".
The case will put the inner workings of the tiny Vatican,
the world's smallest state, in the type of media spotlight it
usually strives to avoid.
The man who served Pope Benedict his meals and helped him
dress is charged with aggravated theft for leaking private
papers in a self-styled attempt to clean up what he saw as evil
and corruption in the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.
The documents pointed to a power struggle at the church's
highest levels.
Gabriele, who said he saw himself as a whistle-blowing
"agent of the Holy Spirit", risks up to four years in jail if
convicted, which is widely expected to be the outcome of the
case because he has confessed.
ITALIAN JAIL
Since the Vatican is a monarchy where the pope reigns
supreme, the trial will start when the president of the
tribunal, standing in front of a crucifix, says, "In the name of
His Holiness, Pope Benedict XVI ...".
The trial procedures will be based on a 19th century Italian
penal code.
The wood-panelled courtroom, which can hold only several
dozen people and has an ornate papal crest at the centre of its
ceiling, is the venue for about 30 trials a year, usually for
petty crimes such as theft in St Peter's Square, according to
Prof. Giovanni Giacobbe, an expert on Vatican law who briefed
reporters.
It is not clear how long the trial might last.
Gabriele, a father of three living a simple but comfortable
life in the city-state, told investigators after his arrest in
May that he believed a shock "could be a healthy thing to bring
the Church back on the right track".
The trusted manservant said he wanted to help root out the
corruption, "because the pope was not sufficiently informed",
according to details made public when Gabriele was indicted in
August.
"The Pope cannot tell the judge what verdict to reach, but
he can intervene at any time if he wants to, and he can also
grant a pardon," Giacobbe said.
Since the papal state has no prison, Gabriele would serve
time in an Italian jail if he is convicted and the pope does not
pardon him.
TELEVISION NOT ALLOWED
Either side at the trial can call witnesses, but the
president of the court will decide on each request. The
prosecution and the defence cannot directly question the
defendant or witnesses but must do so through the judge,
Giacobbe said.
The trial will be covered by a pool of eight reporters.
Television cameras and recording devices will be not be allowed
in the courtroom, but the Vatican will release a short, silent
video clip of the opening of each session of the trial.
Gabriele's arrest capped nearly five months of intrigue and
suspense as a string of documents and private letters found
their way into the Italian media.
The most notorious of the letters were written to the pope
by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, currently the Vatican's
ambassador to Washington, who was deputy governor of Vatican
City at the time.
In one, Vigano complains that when he took office in 2009,
he discovered corruption, nepotism and cronyism linked to the
awarding of contracts to outside companies at inflated prices.
Vigano later wrote to the pope about a smear campaign
against him by other Vatican officials who were upset that he
had taken drastic steps to clean up the purchasing procedures.
Despite begging not to be moved away from the Vatican, Vigano
was later transferred to Washington by Secretary of State
Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican's number two.
Other leaked letters concerned the Vatican's bank, which has
been at the centre of several scandals in the last few decades.
The Vatican has described the revelations as a "brutal"
attack on the pope. Benedict himself has merely alluded to
personal pain and criticised a media portrayal of the Vatican
that "does not correspond to reality".
Gabriele will go on trial alongside Claudio Sciarpelletti, a
Vatican computer expert who is charged with aiding and abetting
a crime. Sciarpelletti risks up to one year in jail.
(editing by Jane Baird)