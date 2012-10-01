* Leaks have caused crisis for Vatican
* Butler could face four years in prison
By Naomi O'Leary
VATICAN CITY, Oct 2 Pope Benedict's former
butler is to give evidence for the first time on Tuesday on the
second day of his trial for stealing documents he hoped would
expose corrupt dealings in the Vatican.
Paolo Gabriele, 46, an unassuming and devout servant who
prompted a crisis in Benedict's papacy after he slipped
sensitive documents to an Italian journalist, has not spoken
publicly since he was arrested in May.
The testimony of the manservant - a member of the Vatican's
most inner circle, the "papal family" - will be closely followed
for hints on what prompted him to betray the man Catholics
consider Christ's vicar on earth.
The papers Gabriele admits he photocopied and passed on at
secret meetings included letters to the pope in which a senior
Vatican functionary expressed concern about improper behaviour
in the Holy See's business dealings.
The leaks were a blow to the Vatican, which has been eager
to clean up its image after a series of scandals involving its
bank. The letter-writer, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, was
later posted to Washington despite pleading to be allowed to
remain at the papal state.
The case, dubbed "Vatileaks", saw the butler imprisoned in
the Vatican police station while investigators seized 82 boxes
of evidence from the apartment where he lived with his wife and
three children.
DEFENCE SETBACK
Conducted under a 19th-century criminal code, the trial
began with a setback for the defense on Saturday when judges
refused to admit evidence from the Church's own investigation.
Gabriele's lawyer, Cristiana Arru, hoped to explain her
client's motives by admitting as evidence an inquiry by a
commission of cardinals who questioned Vatican employees about
the leaks.
A summary of the inquiry's results released in August showed
Gabriele acted because he saw "evil and corruption everywhere in
the Church," and felt the pope was not sufficiently informed.
But chief judge Giuseppe Dalla Torre said the commission of
cardinals answered only to the pope and that the inquiry had "no
relevance" to Vatican City's penal code.
Only evidence gathered by a prosecutor and the Vatican
police will be allowed.
Facing charges of aggravated theft, the man who helped the
pope dress and rode in the front seat of the Popemobile could
now face up to four years in an Italian prison.
Another man, Vatican computer expert Claudio Sciarpelletti
is on trial separately for aiding Gabriele.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Philip Pullella)