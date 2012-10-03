VATICAN CITY Oct 3 Paolo Gabriele, Pope
Benedict's former butler who is on trial for stealing sensitive
documents, was in possession of some which the pope had marked
"to be destroyed," police testified at his trial on Wednesday.
On the third day of the trial, Vatican police also said
that the theft of encrypted Vatican documents had compromised
some Vatican operations, and that Gabriele had printed
instructions on on how to hide computer files and use cellphones
secretly.
The trial was adjourned until Saturday, when the three-judge
panel is expected to reach its verdict.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella and Naomi O'Leary)