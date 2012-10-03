VATICAN CITY Oct 3 Paolo Gabriele, Pope Benedict's former butler who is on trial for stealing sensitive documents, was in possession of some which the pope had marked "to be destroyed," police testified at his trial on Wednesday.

On the third day of the trial, Vatican police also said that the theft of encrypted Vatican documents had compromised some Vatican operations, and that Gabriele had printed instructions on on how to hide computer files and use cellphones secretly.

The trial was adjourned until Saturday, when the three-judge panel is expected to reach its verdict. (Reporting By Philip Pullella and Naomi O'Leary)