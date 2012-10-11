* Ex butler in house arrest awaiting probable papal pardon
* Some of leaked documents alleged corruption in the Vatican
* Many commentators say he could not have acted alone
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Oct 11 Paolo Gabriele, Pope
Benedict's former butler who leaked sensitive Vatican documents,
believes his sentence of 18 months under house arrest is fair
and will not appeal it, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Cristiana Arru told Reuters that Gabriele wanted the
sentence, handed down last Saturday when he was convicted of
aggravated theft, to stand because he thought it was reasonable.
"Paolo had decided from the start decided that he wanted to
pay the consequences for his actions. If we appealed, it would
mean the opposite," she said.
The prosecution had asked for a three-year sentence but the
court gave him half that because he had no previous criminal
record.
Gabriele will be serving the sentence under house arrest in
the apartment in the Vatican where he lives with his family.
The pope, who reigns as a sovereign monarch in Vatican City,
is widely expected to pardon Gabriele, meaning he will be
released from detention. He is expected to continue working in
the Vatican but in a lower-level job.
Gabriele said during the trial that he did not consider
himself a thief but leaked documents that alleged corruption in
the Vatican out of what he called a "visceral" love for the
Church and the pope.
However, Gabriele's swift conviction by the court after only
four sessions left lingering suspicions that he may have been a
pawn in a much larger Vatican intrigue involving infighting in
the papal court.
The documents he leaked constituted one of the biggest
crises of Benedict's papacy, embarrassing the Vatican as it
struggled to overcome a string of child sex abuse scandals
involving clerics and mismanagement at its bank.
Gabriele told investigators he had acted because he saw "evil
and corruption everywhere in the Church" and that information
was being hidden from the pope.
In pre-trial testimony Gabriele acknowledged he had come
under the influence of several Vatican officials, including a
confessor to whom he gave copies of sensitive documents. The
confessor later destroyed them.
But he said those who influenced him could not be considered
"accomplices" and the panel of three judges did not pursue
other lines of questioning regarding possible help he may have
received.
Many commentators believe that Gabriele, who served the pope
his meals and helped him dress, could not have acted alone.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Michael Roddy)