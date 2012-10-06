VATICAN CITY Oct 6 The lawyer for Paolo
Gabriele, Pope Benedict's former butler who was convicted of
theft of sensitive Vatican documents and sentenced to 18 months
in detention, told Reuters on Saturday that she does not plan to
appeal the verdict.
Cristiana Arru said in an interview after visiting
Gabriele's family apartment in the Vatican that she felt the
sentence was "a just one".
Speaking just outside the Vatican walls, she said Gabriele
was "serene" about his fate, was receiving the support of his
family and was "ready to accept any consequences".
