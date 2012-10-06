WRAPUP 3-Attackers plough van into London crowd, stab revellers, kill six
* Ruling Conservative Party suspends national campaign (Adds quotes from mayor, details)
VATICAN CITY Oct 6 Pope Benedict will "most likely" pardon his former butler, a Vatican spokesman said on Saturday after Paolo Gabriele was sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing sensitive documents.
Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi also told reporters the court reached its verdict in "full independence" without any interference from Vatican officials. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)
* Ruling Conservative Party suspends national campaign (Adds quotes from mayor, details)
LONDON, June 4 Britain's national parliamentary election on Thursday should not be postponed following an attack in London that killed six people late on Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.