VATICAN CITY A Vatican computer expert will go on trial on November 5 for aiding and abetting the pope's former butler Paolo Gabriele, who was convicted this month of stealing papal documents, a spokesman for the Holy See said on Tuesday.

Claudio Sciarpelletti was not tried with Gabriele, who was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by a Vatican court but is currently serving the sentence under house arrest in his Vatican apartment.

The court's full judgement, released on Tuesday, said it rejected Gabriele's argument he acted to help the Church by leaking sensitive documents because his actions were "harmful to the workings of the Vatican and to the person of the Pope."

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)