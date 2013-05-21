VATICAN CITY May 21 Pope Francis criticised
what he called "savage capitalism" on a visit to a food kitchen
on Tuesday, in an address in which he called for the values of
generosity and charity to be revived.
"A savage capitalism has taught the logic of profit at any
cost, of giving in order to get, of exploitation without
thinking of people... and we see the results in the crisis we
are experiencing," the pope said.
Francis greeted the men and women coming to the 'Gift of
Maria' food kitchen, located at the walls of the Vatican.
The first non-European pontiff in centuries, the
Argentine-born pope last week called for financial reform,
condemning a "dictatorship of the economy" and a "cult of
money".
Francis has set a simpler style for the papacy since taking
office in March, shunning traditional ornate garments and living
in a guest house instead of the Apostolic Palace. He has said he
wants the 1.2-billion-member Catholic Church to defend the poor
and to be more austere itself.
