VATICAN CITY Pope Benedict on Friday named 22 new cardinals. Here are their names in the order in which the pope announced them.

Under 80 years old and eligible to enter a conclave to elect the next pope:

1. Archbishop Fernando Filoni, Italian, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples.

2. Archbishop Manuel Monteiro de Castro, Portuguese, head of Vatican office that deals with the sacrament of penance.

3. Archbishop Santos Abril y Castello, Spanish, archpriest of the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

4. Archbishop Antonio Maria Veglio, Italian, head of the Vatican's Council for Pastoral Care of Migrants.

5. Archbishop Giuseppe Bertello, governor of Vatican City

6. Archbishop Francesco Coccopalmerio, Italian, president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts.

7. Archbishop Joao Braz de Aviz, Brazilian, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for Consecrated Life.

8. Archbishop Edwin O'Brien, American, Grandmaster of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

9. Archbishop Domenico Calcango, Italian, President of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See.

10. Archbishop Giuseppe Versaldi, Italian, president of the Vatican's Prefecture for the Economic Affairs of the Holy See.

11. His Beatitude George Alencherry, Indian, major archbishop of the Siro-Malabar rite in India

12. Archbishop Thomas Christopher Collins, Canadian, archbishop of Toronto.

13. Archbishop Dominik Duka, Czech, archbishop of Prague

14. Archbishop Willem Jacobus Eijk, Dutch, archbishop of Utrecht, Netherlands

15. Archbishop Giuseppe Betori, Italian, archbishop of Florence

16. Archbishop Timothy Michael Dolan, American, archbishop of New York

17. Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki, German, archbishop of Berlin.

18. Archbishop John Tong Hon, Chinese, archbishop of Hong Kong.

Over 80 and therefore not eligible to enter a conclave:

1. His Beatitude Lucian Muresan, Romanian, major archbishop of Fagaras and Alba Iulia in Romania.

2. Father Julien Ries, Belgian, professor emeritus of religious history at the Catholic University of Louvain

3. Father Prosper Grech, Maltese, professor emeritus of various Italian universities 4. Father Karl Becker, German, of the Gregorian University in Rome

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)