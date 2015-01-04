VATICAN CITY Jan 4 Pope Francis on Sunday named 20 new cardinals, or top officials of the Roman Catholic Church hierarchy around the world.

Here is a list of their names and nationalities.

Cardinals under the age of 80 (who will therefore be allowed to enter a conclave to choose a new pontiff after Francis dies or resigns):

Archbishop Dominique Mamberti (France) Archbishop Manuel Jose Macario do Nascimento Clemente (Portugal) Archbishop Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel (Ethiopia) Archbishop John Atcherley Dew (New Zealand) Archbishop Edoardo Menichelli (Italy) Archbishop Pierre Nguyen Van Nhon (Vietnam) Archbishop Alberto Suarez Inda (Mexico) Archbishop Charles Maung Bo (Myanmar) Archbishop Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij (Thailand) Archbishop Francesco Montenegro (Italy) Archbishop Daniel Fernando Sturla Berhouet (Uruguay) Archbishop Ricardo Blazquez Perez (Spain) Bishop Jose Luis Lacunza Maestrojuan (Panama) Bishop Arlindo Gomes Furtado (Cape Verde) Bishop Soane Patita Paini Mafi (Tonga) The following have been named cardinals emeriti as they are more than 80 years old (and therefore cannot vote in a conclave): Archbishop emeritus Jose de Jesus Pimiento Rodriguez (Colombia) Titular Archbishop Luigi De Magistris (Italy) Titular Archbishop Karl-Joseph Rauber (Germany) Archbishop emeritus Luis Hector Villalba (Argentina) Bishop emeritus Julio Duarte Langa (Mozambique)

