By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Nov 14 Four conservative Roman
Catholic cardinals on Monday made a rare public challenge to
Pope Francis over some of his teachings in a major document on
the family, accusing him of sowing confusion on important moral
issues.
The cardinals - two Germans, an Italian, and an American -
said they had gone public with their letter to the pope because
he had not responded.
The pope has clashed before with conservatives who worry he
is weakening Roman Catholic rules on moral issues such as
homosexuality and divorce while focusing on social problems such
as climate change and economic inequality.
At issue are some of the teachings in a 260-page treatise
called "Amoris Laetitia" (The Joy of Love), a cornerstone
document of Francis' attempt to make the 1.2 billion-member
Church more inclusive and less condemning.
In the document, issued in April, he called for a Church
that was less strict and more compassionate towards any
"imperfect" members, such as those who divorced and remarried,
saying "no one can be condemned forever".
Most critics have focussed on what the pope's letter said
about the full re-integration into the Church of members who
divorce and remarry in civil ceremonies.
Under Church law they cannot receive communion unless they
abstain from sex with their new partner, because their first
marriage is still valid in the eyes of the Church and therefore
they are seen to be living in an adulterous state of sin.
In the document the pope appeared to side with progressives
who had proposed an "internal forum" in which a priest or bishop
decide jointly with the individual on a case-by-case basis if he
or she can be fully re-integrated and receive communion.
Conservatives have contested this and, in their cover
letter, the four cardinals asked the pope to "resolve those
doubts which are the cause of disorientation and confusion".
In the letter, sent to several news organisations, they said
even bishops were offering "contrasting interpretations" of the
rules regarding divorced and remarried Catholics.
The cardinals are Raymond Leo Burke, an American who was
demoted from a senior Vatican position in 2014 and who has often
criticised the pope, Germans Walter Brandmuller and Joachim
Meisner, and Italian Carlo Caffarra.
In their letter, they officially asked the pope to take a
stand on five "doubts" they have about some of the
pronouncements in his document and declare whether those
supercede rulings by previous popes.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)