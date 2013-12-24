* Simple homily urges people to choose between darkness and
light
* Faithful from all over the world attend Mass in St.
Peter's Basilica
* Francis will deliver "Urbi et Orbi" message to city and
world on Wednesday
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Dec 24 Pope Francis, celebrating
his first Christmas as leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman
Catholics, on Tuesday urged people to shun pride and selfishness
and open up their hearts to God and their fellow man.
Francis, who last March became the first non-European pope
in 1,300 years, celebrated a solemn Christmas Eve Mass for some
10,000 people in a packed St. Peter's Basilica as hundreds of
others watched on mega-screens in the square outside.
The great bells of the basilica, the same that rang to
announce his election on March 13, sounded when the Sistine
Chapel Choir intoned the Gloria, a prayer which starts with the
words the Bible says angels sang on the night Jesus was born in
Bethlehem.
Francis delivered a short homily that was as simple as his
white vestments: Man can choose between darkness and light.
"... On the part of the people there are times of both light
and darkness, fidelity and infidelity, obedience, and rebellion;
times of being a pilgrim people and times of being a people
adrift," he said, speaking in Italian.
"In our personal history too, there are both bright and dark
moments, lights and shadows. If we love God and our brothers and
sisters, we walk in the light; but if our heart is closed, if we
are dominated by pride, deceit, self-seeking, then darkness
falls within us and around us," he said.
Francis, who concelebrated the Mass with more than 300
cardinals, bishops and priests, urged people not to be afraid to
reach out to God.
"Do not be afraid! Our Father is patient, he loves us, he
gives us Jesus to guide us on the way which leads to the
promised land. Jesus is the light who brightens the darkness. He
is our peace," he said.
A NEW ERA
Pilgrims came from all over the world for the Mass and some
said it was because they felt Francis had brought a breath of
fresh air to the Church.
"(He) is bringing a new era into the Church, a Church that
is focusing much more on the poor and that is more austere, more
lively, a Church that cares about everyone in the world," said
Dolores Di Benedetto, from the pope's homeland, Argentina.
Giacchino Sabello, an Italian, said he had not been to
Midnight Mass in St. Peter's but now wanted to get a first-hand
look at the new pope.
"Now I am coming from quite far away, mainly because ... I
thought it would be very nice to hear the words of this pope
close up and to see how the people are overwhelmed by him,"
Sabello said.
Christmas Eve began a hectic period for the 77-year-old
pope, the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires.
On Wednesday at noon (1100 GMT/0600 ET), he will deliver
the second "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message
and blessing of his pontificate. The first was last Easter.
On Dec. 31, he celebrates a year-end Mass of thanksgiving
inside the basilica and the next days presides at a New Year's
Mass to mark the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of Peace.
On Jan. 6, he will celebrate a Mass in the square on the day
the Church marks the feast of the Epiphany, which commemorates
the visit of the magi to the baby Jesus.
(Additional reporting by Cristiano Corvino and Gillian Hazel;
Editing by Paul Simao)