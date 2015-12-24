* Pope celebrates Christmas eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica
* Says society drunk with consumerism, appearances,
extravagance
* Third Christmas season for history's first Latin American
pope
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Dec 24 Pope Francis led the
world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics into Christmas on Thursday,
urging those "intoxicated" by possessions and superficial
appearances to return to the essential values of life.
Celebrating a Christmas eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica,
Francis, whose nearly three-year-old papacy has been marked by
calls for sobriety and compassion for the less fortunate, said
Christmas was the time to "once more discover who we are".
He said everyone should allow the simplicity of the child
Jesus, born into poverty in a manger despite his divinity, to
infuse their spirit and inspire their lives.
"In a society so often intoxicated by consumerism and
hedonism, wealth and extravagance, appearances and narcissism,
this Child calls us to act soberly, in other words, in a way
that is simple, balanced, consistent, capable of seeing and
doing what is essential," he said in his homily.
The service for about 10,000 people in St. Peter's Basilica
started with a long chant in Latin, known as the Kalenda, the
traditional proclamation of the birth of Jesus.
The great bells of St. Peter's then rang out and the pope,
dressed in white vestments, kissed a statue of the infant Jesus
to start the solemn Mass.
Security was tighter than normal for Christmas, with many
police carrying out spot checks in the Vatican area. Everyone
who entered the basilica, the largest church in Christendom,
went through metal detectors.
The 79-year-old Argentine pope encapsulated in his homily
some of the key themes of his papacy: mercy, compassion, empathy
and justice.
"In a world which all too often is merciless to the sinner
and lenient to the sin, we need to cultivate a strong sense of
justice, to discern and to do God's will," he said.
Francis, who said earlier this week he had a slight flu,
seemed tired and spoke with a slightly hoarse voice at times.
While not changing fundamental Church doctrine, Francis has
been calling for a more merciful and less judgmental Church, one
that is more compassionate towards groups such as homosexuals
and the divorced who have civilly remarried.
Conservatives have criticised some of his statements, such
as the now-famous "Who am I to judge" comment about homosexuals
who were seeking God and had good will. The conservatives say
statements like these only sow confusion among the faithful.
The pope said child Jesus was calling on everyone to rethink
the way they treat others.
"Amid a culture of indifference which not infrequently turns
ruthless, our style of life should instead be devout, filled
with empathy, compassion and mercy, drawn daily from the
wellspring of prayer," he said.
On Christmas day, Francis will deliver the traditional "Urbi
et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from the central
balcony of St. Peter's Square, from where he first appeared to
the world after his election on March 13, 2013.
(Additional reporting by Antonio Denti; Editing by Andrew Hay)