Pope Francis leads a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis elevated 19 prelates to the rank of cardinal on Saturday, his first appointments to the elite group of men who are his top aides around the world and who can one day elect his successor if they are under 80.

Sixteen of the new cardinals will have the right to vote to choose a successor. Three were made cardinal emeritus, without voting rights, for their service to the Church.

The following are cardinals with voting rights:

1. Archbishop Pietro Parolin, 59, Italian, Vatican Secretary of State.

2. Archbishop Lorenzo Baldisseri, 73, Italian, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops.

3. Archbishop Gerhard Ludwig Muller, 66, German, head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

4. Archbishop, Beniamino Stella, 72, Italian, head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy.

5. Archbishop Vincent Nichols, 68, British, Archbishop of Westminster.

6. Archbishop Leopoldo José Brenes Solórzano, 64, Nicaraguan, Archbishop of Managua.

7. Archbishop Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, 56, Canadian, Archbishop of Quebec.

8. Archbishop Jean-Pierre Kutwa, 68, Ivorian, Archbishop of Abidjan.

9. Archbishop Orani João Tempesta, 63, Brazilian, Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro.

10. Archbishop Gualtiero Bassetti, 71, Italian, Archbishop of Perugia.

11. Archbishop Mario Aurelio Poli, 66, Argentine, Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

12. Archbishop Andrew Yeom Soo Jung, 70, Korean, Archbishop of Seoul.

13. Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati Andrello, 72, Chilean, Archbishop of Santiago.

14. Archbishop Philippe Nakellentuba Ouédraogo, 69, from Burkina Faso, Archbishop of Ouagadougou.

15. Archbishop Orlando B. Quevedo, 74, Filipino, Archbishop of Cotabato.

16. Archbishop Chibly Langlois, 55, Haitian, Archbishop of Les Cayes.

The following are cardinals emeritus, without voting rights:

1. Monsignor Loris Francesco Capovilla, 98, Italian, who was secretary to Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958-1963 and called the Second Vatican Council. He was not able to attend the ceremony for health reasons.

2. Archbishop Fernando Sebastián Aguilar, 84, Spanish, Archbishop emeritus of Pamplona.

3. Monsignor Kelvin Edward Felix, 81, from Saint Lucia, Archbishop emeritus of Castries.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Alistair Lyon)