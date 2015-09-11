Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
HAVANA None of the 3,522 prisoners pardoned by the Cuban government on Friday appear to be political prisoners, according to a Reuters review of a list of political prisoners published by the dissident Commission of Human Rights and National Reconciliation.
Commission members said they were still reviewing a 129-page document published by the government that lists all the names of those to be released. Cuba said it would pardon the prisoners on the occasion of the Sept. 19-22 visit by Pope Francis.
The Reuters review showed only one of the 3,522 names appeared to match those on a list of 60 political prisoners published by the human rights commission in June. But the commission said that name appeared to be a coincidence as the circumstances of their cases differed.
However, the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), Cuba's largest dissident organisation, said it considered one of those pardoned to be a political prisoner because he took up political activism in jail. The human rights commission said it had excluded that prisoner because of a history of violent crime.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Frances Kerry)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Syria and a wide range of international issues, a senior U.S. official said.