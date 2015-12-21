* Speech follows stinging rebuke last year on same occasion
* Pope acknowledges continuing resistance to his reform
* Francis says has the flu, reads his speech seated
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Dec 21 Pope Francis told Vatican
administrators on Monday that he intended to press ahead "with
firm resolve" to cleanse the Church's bureaucracy which has been
rocked by scandals and charges of greed and corruption.
In traditional Christmas greetings to the Curia, the central
Vatican administration, the 79-year-old pontiff said he had flu
and excused himself for reading the speech seated, though he
showed no signs of illness and later stood to greet the dozens
of officials.
As it was last year, his speech was dominated by his
intentions of ridding the Vatican's bureaucracy of spiritual
"diseases" - a reference to alleged corrupt practices among top
administrators - despite resistance in the Church hierarchy.
"It seems necessary to state what has been, and ever shall
be, the object of sincere reflection and decisive provisions.
The reform will move forward with determination, clarity and
firm resolve ...," he said.
At the same gathering last year he issued a stinging
criticism of the Curia, listing a catalogue of "diseases" in the
bureaucracy including careerism, scheming and greed that had
infected them with "spiritual Alzheimer's".
Returning to the theme on Monday, he said: "Some of these
diseases became evident in the course of the past year, causing
no small pain to the entire body and harming many souls, even
with scandals."
This was an apparent reference to a current trial in the
Vatican where five people, including two members of the Curia
and two journalists, are charged with the theft of confidential
papal documents.
The leaks were the basis of two books published last month
that depicted a Vatican plagued by greed and graft and where the
pope faces stiff resistance to his reform agenda.
Francis noted cases "of resistance, difficulties and
failures" by some Curia employees opposed to his reforms.
Joking that some in the Curia still needed "Curial
antibiotics," he added that "diseases and even scandals cannot
obscure" the good work that many of them do for the 1.2
billion-member Church.
In a separate address to non-clerical Vatican employees and
their families, Francis asked "for forgiveness for the scandals
there have been in the Vatican, especially recently," and asked
them to pray for those who had "erred".
Shortly after his election two years ago, Francis set out to
reform the Italian-dominated Curia, whose power struggles and
leaks were widely held responsible for Benedict XVI's decision
in 2013 to become the first pope in six centuries to resign.
Francis, the first non-European pope in 1,300 years, has
refused many of the trappings of office and made plain his
determination to bring the Church hierarchy closer to the poor.
But while he has renounced the spacious papal apartments in
the Apostolic Palace, some officials have faced criticism,
including former Secretary of State Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone
over the restoration of a luxurious retirement apartment.
Bertone, an Italian who was widely blamed for the Curia woes
under Pope Benedict, offered at the weekend to repay 150,000
euros ($162,990) to a Church-affiliated children's hospital that
helped pay for the costly renovations.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
