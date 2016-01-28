VATICAN CITY Jan 28 There have been 13 popes
named Leo in the history of the Roman Catholic Church but
perhaps none of them was as famous as the Leo who entered the
Vatican on Thursday - Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.
DiCaprio, who is known as Leo, was received by Pope Francis,
the Vatican said, without giving details.
But the one-line announcement was enough to send
photographers and television crews scrambling to stake out the
Vatican's gates to try to catch him coming out.
A Vatican spokesman said he believed the audience, which
according to the pope's schedule was due to last 15 minutes, was
connected their mutual concern about the environment and climate
change.
Last week, the 41-year-old Oscar nominee was honoured at the
22nd Annual Crystal Awards held at the World Economic Forum in
Davos for his foundation's support of conservation and
sustainability projects.
The pope wrote a major Catholic Church document known as an
encyclical last year in defence of the environment and has often
said that time was running out for mankind to save the planet
from the potentially devastating effects of global warming.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)