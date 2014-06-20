(Adds quotes, background)
ROME, June 20 Pope Francis warned on Friday
against legalising drugs, calling addiction an "evil" which he
said had to be resisted without compromise.
Setting himself against the trend in several western
countries to allow the use of so-called soft drugs like
marijuana, Francis said narcotics were putting more and more
young people in danger.
"Drug addiction is an evil, and with evil there can be no
yielding or compromise, he said in remarks to a drug enforcement
conference in Rome carried on the website of Vatican Radio.
The remarks came a day before the pontiff is due to visit
Italy's Calabria, home of the powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia, which
controls a significant share of the global trade in illegal
narcotics.
"Here I would reaffirm what I have stated on another
occasion: No to every type of drug use. It is as simple as
that," he said.
Francis, who has spoken out against drug use several times,
said that to ensure young people did not fall prey to drugs,
society had to say "'yes' to life, 'yes' to love, 'yes' to
others, 'yes' to education, 'yes' to greater job opportunities".
"If we say 'yes' to all these things, there will be no room
for illicit drugs, for alcohol abuse, for other forms of
"The scourge of drug use continues to spread inexorably, fed
by a deplorable commerce which transcends national and
continental borders," he said.
The comments came as the state of New York prepared on
Friday to pass measures that should lead to its becoming the
23rd U.S. state to allow medical use of marijuana.
Uruguay, which has already legalised the production and sale
of cannabis, also said it would also allow doctors to prescribe
the drug to treat certain conditions.
"Attempts, however limited, to legalise so-called
'recreational drugs', are not only highly questionable from a
legislative standpoint, but they fail to produce the desired
effects," the pope said.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Larry King)