VATICAN CITY, June 18 Pope Francis on Thursday
issued a major encyclical on the environment, called "Laudato Si
(Praise Be), On the Care of Our Common Home". Here are some key
excerpts from the official English version:
ON CLIMATE CHANGE AND ITS CAUSES
"In recent decades this warming has been accompanied by a
constant rise in the sea level and, it would appear, by an
increase of extreme weather events, even if a scientifically
determinable cause cannot be assigned to each particular
phenomenon. Humanity is called to recognize the need for changes
of lifestyle, production and consumption, in order to combat
this warming or at least the human causes which produce or
aggravate it. It is true that there are other factors (such as
volcanic activity, variations in the earth's orbit and axis, the
solar cycle), yet a number of scientific studies indicate that
most global warming in recent decades is due to the great
concentration of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane,
nitrogen oxides and others) released mainly as a result of human
activity. Concentrated in the atmosphere, these gases do not
allow the warmth of the sun's rays reflected by the earth to be
dispersed in space. The problem is aggravated by a model of
development based on the intensive use of fossil fuels, which is
at the heart of the worldwide energy system."
ON DANGERS TO THE PLANET
"If present trends continue, this century may well witness
extraordinary climate change and an unprecedented destruction of
ecosystems, with serious consequences for all of us. A rise in
the sea level, for example, can create extremely serious
situations, if we consider that a quarter of the world's
population lives on the coast or nearby, and that the majority
of our megacities are situated in coastal areas. Climate change
is a global problem with grave implications: environmental,
social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods.
It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in
our day. Its worst impact will probably be felt by developing
countries in coming decades."
-----
"Doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or
disdain. We may well be leaving to coming generations debris,
desolation and filth. The pace of consumption, waste and
environmental change has so stretched the planet's capacity that
our contemporary lifestyle, unsustainable as it is, can only
precipitate catastrophes, such as those which even now
periodically occur in different areas of the world. The effects
of the present imbalance can only be reduced by our decisive
action, here and now. We need to reflect on our accountability
before those who will have to endure the dire consequences."
ON CONSUMPTION, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND WEALTH DISPARITY
"We all know that it is not possible to sustain the present
level of consumption in developed countries and wealthier
sectors of society, where the habit of wasting and discarding
has reached unprecedented levels. The exploitation of the planet
has already exceeded acceptable limits and we still have not
solved the problem of poverty."
-------
"We fail to see that some are mired in desperate and
degrading poverty, with no way out, while others have not the
faintest idea of what to do with their possessions, vainly
showing off their supposed superiority and leaving behind them
so much waste which, if it were the case everywhere, would
destroy the planet. In practice, we continue to tolerate that
some consider themselves more human than others, as if they had
been born with greater rights."
ON FOSSIL FUELS
"There is an urgent need to develop policies so that, in the
next few years, the emission of carbon dioxide and other highly
polluting gases can be drastically reduced, for example,
substituting for fossil fuels and developing sources of
renewable energy. Worldwide there is minimal access to clean and
renewable energy. There is still a need to develop adequate
storage technologies."
-----
"We know that technology based on the use of highly
polluting fossil fuels - especially coal, but also oil and, to a
lesser degree, gas - needs to be progressively replaced without
delay. Until greater progress is made in developing widely
accessible sources of renewable energy, it is legitimate to
choose the lesser of two evils or to find short-term solutions.
But the international community has still not reached adequate
agreements about the responsibility for paying the costs of this
energy transition."
ON POLITICAL MYOPIA AND BUREAUCRATIC INERTIA
"...recent world summits on the environment have not lived
up to expectations because, due to lack of political will, they
were unable to reach truly meaningful and effective global
agreements on the environment."
-----
"A politics concerned with immediate results, supported by
consumerist sectors of the population, is driven to produce
short-term growth. In response to electoral interests,
governments are reluctant to upset the public with measures
which could affect the level of consumption or create risks for
foreign investment. The myopia of power politics delays the
inclusion of a far-sighted environmental agenda within the
overall agenda of governments."
ON MARKET FORCES AND CARBON CREDITS
"Once more, we need to reject a magical conception of the
market, which would suggest that problems can be solved simply
by an increase in the profits of companies or individuals. Is it
realistic to hope that those who are obsessed with maximizing
profits will stop to reflect on the environmental damage which
they will leave behind for future generations? Where profits
alone count, there can be no thinking about the rhythms of
nature, its phases of decay and regeneration, or the complexity
of ecosystems which may be gravely upset by human intervention."
-----
"The strategy of buying and selling 'carbon credits' can
lead to a new form of speculation which would not help reduce
the emission of polluting gases worldwide. This system seems to
provide a quick and easy solution under the guise of a certain
commitment to the environment, but in no way does it allow for
the radical change which present circumstances require. Rather,
it may simply become a ploy which permits maintaining the
excessive consumption of some countries and sectors."
ON RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BANKS, ENVIRONMENT AND PRODUCTION
"Saving banks at any cost, making the public pay the price,
foregoing a firm commitment to reviewing and reforming the
entire system, only reaffirms the absolute power of a financial
system, a power which has no future and will only give rise to
new crises after a slow, costly and only apparent recovery. The
financial crisis of 2007-08 provided an opportunity to develop a
new economy, more attentive to ethical principles, and new ways
of regulating speculative financial practices and virtual
wealth. But the response to the crisis did not include
rethinking the outdated criteria which continue to rule the
world. Production is not always rational, and is usually tied to
economic variables which assign to products a value that does
not necessarily correspond to their real worth. This
frequently leads to an overproduction of some commodities, with
unnecessary impact on the environment and with negative results
on regional economies. The financial bubble also tends to be a
productive bubble. The problem of the real economy is not
confronted with vigour, yet it is the real economy which makes
diversification and improvement in production possible helps
companies to function well, and enables small and medium
businesses to develop and create employment."
THE EFFECT OF MINING ON THE ENVIRONMENT AND LOCAL PEOPLE
"underground water sources in many places are threatened by
the pollution produced in certain mining, farming and industrial
activities, especially in countries lacking adequate regulation
or controls. It is not only a question of industrial waste.
Detergents and chemical products, commonly used in many places
of the world, continue to pour into our rivers, lakes and seas."
-----
"The export of raw materials to satisfy markets in the
industrialized north has caused harm locally, as for example in
mercury pollution in gold mining or sulphur dioxide pollution in
copper mining. There is a pressing need to calculate the use of
environmental space throughout the world for depositing gas
residues which have been accumulating for two centuries and have
created a situation which currently affects all the countries of
the world."
-----
"In this sense, it is essential to show special care for
indigenous communities and their cultural traditions. They are
not merely one minority among others, but should be the
principal dialogue partners, especially when large projects
affecting their land are proposed. For them, land is not a
commodity but rather a gift from God and from their ancestors
who rest there, a sacred space with which they need to interact
if they are to maintain their identity and values. When they
remain on their land, they themselves care for it best.
Nevertheless, in various parts of the world, pressure is being
put on them to abandon their homelands to make room for
agricultural or mining projects which are undertaken without
regard for the degradation of nature and culture."
