* Most awaited, controversial papal document in half century
* Fully backs scientists that most climate change man-made
* Market alone can't solve problems of environment, poverty
* Rich nations must discard "throwaway" consumer culture
(Adds reaction from Obama, pope on emissions in 21st paragraph)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, June 18 Pope Francis demanded
swift action on Thursday to save the planet from environmental
ruin, urging world leaders to hear "the cry of the earth and the
cry of the poor" and plunging the Catholic Church into political
controversy over climate change.
In the first papal document dedicated to the environment, he
called for "decisive action, here and now," to stop
environmental degradation and global warming, squarely backing
scientists who say it is mostly man-made.
In the encyclical "Laudato Si (Praise Be), On the Care of
Our Common Home", Francis, the first pope from a developing
nation, advocated a change of lifestyle in rich countries
steeped in a "throwaway" consumer culture and an end to an
"obstructionist attitudes" that sometimes put profit before the
common good.
He also took on big business, appearing to back "what
consumer movements accomplish by boycotting certain products" in
order to force companies to respect the environment.
The most controversial papal pronouncement in half a century
won broad praise from scientists, the United Nations and climate
change activists, as well as U.S. President Barack Obama, who
lauded the pope for making the case "clearly, powerfully, and
with the full moral authority of his position."
The pope also raised the wrath of conservatives, including
several U.S. Republican presidential candidates and leading
lawmakers, who have scolded him for delving into science and
politics.
Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate
Environment and Public Works Committee, said in a statement he
was concerned the encyclical "will be used by global warming
alarmists to advocate for policies that will equate to the
largest, most regressive tax increase in our nation's history."
At a news conference to present the encyclical, Cardinal
Peter Turkson, a key collaborator on the landmark document,
rejected pre-publication criticisms by some U.S. politicians
that the pope should steer clear of political issues.
"Just because the pope is not a scientist does not mean he
can't consult scientists," he said, adding with a sly smile that
journalists write about many things after consulting experts.
Latin America's first pope, who took his name from St.
Francis of Assisi, the patron of ecology, said protecting the
planet was a moral and ethical "imperative" for believers and
non-believers alike that should supersede political and economic
interests.
The clarion call to his flock of 1.2 billion members, the
most controversial papal document since Pope Paul VI's 1968
encyclical Humanae Vitae upholding the Church's ban on
contraception, could spur the world's Catholics to lobby
policymakers on ecology issues and climate change.
POLITICAL MYOPIA
The Argentine-born pontiff, 78, decried a "myopia of power
politics" he said had delayed far-sighted environmental action.
"Many of those who possess more resources and economic or
political power seem mostly to be concerned with masking the
problems or concealing their symptoms," he wrote.
Because Francis has said he wants to influence this year's
key U.N. climate summit in Paris, the encyclical further
consolidated his role as a global diplomatic player following
his mediation bringing Cuba and the United States to the
negotiating table last year.
Francis dismissed the argument that "technology will solve
all environmental problems (and that) global hunger and poverty
will be resolved simply by market growth".
Time was running out to save a planet "beginning to look
more and more like an immense pile of filth" and which could see
"an unprecedented destruction of ecosystems" this century.
"Once more, we need to reject a magical conception of the
market, which would suggest that problems can be solved simply
by an increase in the profits of companies or individuals."
Francis also dismissed the effectiveness of carbon credits,
saying they seemed to be a "quick and easy solution" but could
lead "to a new form of speculation" that maintained excessive
consumption and did not allow the "radical change" needed.
"Doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or
disdain. We may well be leaving to coming generations debris,
desolation and filth," he wrote in the nearly 200-page work.
"This system seems to provide a quick and easy solution
under the guise of a certain commitment to the environment," he
wrote, referring to carbon trading, "but in no way does it allow
for the radical change which present circumstances require."
The release and a high-profile roll-out including Professor
Hans Joachim Schellnhuber of the Potsdam Institute for Climate
Impact Research were timed to precede the pope's speeches on
sustainable development in September to the United Nations and
the U.S. Congress.
Schellnhuber said "the science is clear: global warming is
driven by greenhouse gas emissions."
SCIENTIFIC CONSENSUS
Francis, saying he was "drawing on the results of the best
scientific research available," called climate change "one of
the principal challenges facing humanity in our day" and said
poor nations will suffer the most.
In several passages in the six-chapter encyclical, Francis
confronted head on both climate change doubters and those who
say it is not man-made. He said there was a "very solid
scientific consensus" that the planet was warming and that
people had to "combat this warming or at least the human causes
which produce or aggravate it" because greenhouse gases were
"released mainly as a result of human activity."
Francis called for policies to "drastically" reduce
polluting gases, saying technology based on fossil fuels "needs
to be progressively replaced without delay" and sources of
renewable energy developed.
In passages certain to upset conservatives, he called for a
"legal framework" to defend the environment.
A major theme was the disparity of wealth.
"We fail to see that some are mired in desperate and
degrading poverty, with no way out, while others have not the
faintest idea of what to do with their possessions, vainly
showing off their supposed superiority and leaving behind them
so much waste which, if it were the case everywhere, would
destroy the planet," Francis said.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington;
Editing by Tom Heneghan and Alan Crosby)