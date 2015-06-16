* Italian magazine posts leaked draft, papers run excerpts
* Vatican condemns leak, says not final version
* Most eagerly awaited papal writing for decades
* Vatican suspends media credentials of veteran journalist
(Adds comment from Church of England leader)
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, June 16 The world could see the
destruction of entire ecosystems this century without urgent
action on climate change, Pope Francis says in a draft of his
keenly awaited encyclical on the environment.
In the Italian version of the 192-page document, posted on
Monday by the weekly magazine l'Espresso, the pope again backs
scientists who say global warming is mostly man-made and that
developed countries have a particular responsibility to stem a
trend that will hurt the poor the most.
That position has been contested by conservatives,
particularly in the United States, who have excoriated the first
pontiff from Latin America for deploying scientific arguments.
The Vatican condemned the leak but did not deny the
document's authenticity. It later informed veteran journalist
Sandro Magister that his media credentials within the Holy See
were being suspended indefinitely because the leak had caused
"great turmoil".
A spokesman said the final version would remain under
embargo until its scheduled release on Thursday.
Still, Italy's major newspapers published pages of excerpts
in their Tuesday editions.
"If the current trend continues, this century could see
unheard-of climate change and an unprecedented destruction of
ecosystems, with grave consequences for all of us," Francis
writes, according to the leaked version.
By making environmental protection a moral imperative,
Francis' intervention could spur the world's 1.2 billion
Catholics to lobby policymakers on ecology issues.
The pope has said he wants the document, called "Laudato Si
(Be Praised), On the Care of Our Common Home", to be part of the
debate at a major U.N. summit on climate change this year in
Paris. He said on Sunday the document was addressed to all
people, regardless of religion.
Meanwhile, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and
spiritual head of the world's 80 million Anglicans, issued a
declaration on Tuesday along with representatives from Britain's
Catholic, Muslim, Sikh and Jewish communities among others,
calling for urgent action to tackle climate change.
"We are faced with a huge challenge. But we are hopeful that
the necessary changes can be made - for the sake of all who
share this world today - and those who will share it tomorrow,"
their joint declaration said.
According to the leaked excerpts from the pope's six-chapter
document, destined to become a signature document of his papacy,
Francis speaks of "symptoms of a breaking point caused by the
great speed of change and degradation".
It was not clear how advanced in the writing process the
leaked document was nor how similar it would be to the final
version. The leaked document bore the pope's signature in Latin.
"IMMENSE GARBAGE DUMP"
It confirmed what people familiar with the final version
told Reuters last week about how the document addresses climate
change and the man-made causes of global warming.
"The Earth, our home, increasingly seems to be transforming
itself into an immense garbage dump," the pope writes.
He confronts climate change deniers head-on, saying there is
a "very consistent scientific consensus that we are experiencing
a worrying warming of the climactic system".
While acknowledging there are other factors, he says
numerous studies have shown that global warming is caused by
greenhouse gases emitted mainly because of human activities.
The encyclical urges rich nations to re-examine their
"throw-away" lifestyle, an appeal Francis has made often since
his election in 2013.
"Enormous consumption in some rich countries has
repercussions in some of the poorest places on Earth," he says,
according to the leaked draft.
The pope calls for a reduction in carbon emissions, an
increase in policies that favour renewable energy and warns of
the long-term effects of continuing to use fossil fuels as the
main source of global energy.
He also rejects suggestions that population control would
solve the environmental crisis, saying one of the main causes is
"extreme consumerism".
(Editing by Louise Ireland)