MUNICH, Germany Nov 30 Two German producers
have bought the film rights to an upcoming biography of Pope
Benedict by the Bavarian author of three best-selling interview
books with the pontiff.
The Odeon Film company said producers Marcus Mende and Peter
Weckert planned a film for international release based on a
biography by journalist Peter Seewald due to be published in
early 2014.
Seewald's book-length interviews with Benedict - two as
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and one as pope - have given readers
many insights into the life and thoughts of the shy theologian
who now heads the Roman Catholic Church.
Seewald has signed on as a consultant to the scriptwriter,
Odeon Film said in a statement on Thursday. It gave no
information about the schedule for the film or who might play
the main role.
"The producers plan an international film that illustrates
all aspects of the extraordinary life and work of Joseph
Ratzinger from his birth on Easter night in 1927 in Marktl am
Inn in Bavaria to his pontificate today," it said.
Benedict's predecessor Pope John Paul was the subject of a
dozen documentary films around the world and two major
television movies in the United States.
