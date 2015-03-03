By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, March 3
VATICAN CITY, March 3 Pope Francis approved
detailed new plans to reform Vatican finances on Tuesday, giving
the Australian cardinal leading the changes sweeping powers to
monitor Vatican departments and ensure budgets conform to
international accounting standards.
The statutes had been keenly awaited for signs of how much
power would fall to Cardinal George Pell - an outsider Francis
brought in to oversee often muddled finances and who, according
to Italian media, is viewed sceptically by detractors in the
Vatican bureaucracy who feel he has amassed too much power.
The changes were one of the clearest indications to date
that Francis is committed to the mandate given him by cardinals
who elected him in 2013 to clean up after a series of financial
scandals.
The most important of three new norms is one that governs
the Secretariat for the Economy, which Pell has headed since it
was set up last year. The norms give Pell wide powers, including
the monitoring of other Vatican departments, ensuring their
budgets conform to international accounting standards and are
reviewed by external auditors.
Pell's Italian critics in the Vatican bureaucracy had asked
the pope to name an additional committee of cardinals to oversee
his department because they feared he was accumulating too much
power, according to Italian media reports.
"Most observers are likely to see the result as a basic win
for Pell and his team," wrote John Allen, author and Vatican
analyst for the U.S. Catholic website Crux. Allen noted that the
only thing Pell's department appears to have lost was
administration of Vatican-owned real estate in Italy.
Last week Pell was in the news after a leading Italian
magazine ran a report about a power struggle in the Vatican over
the reforms and alleged excessive expenditure by his department.
The leaking of internal documents to the magazine was seen
as an attempt by those opposed to reform to discredit him. The
Vatican condemned the leaks, said the department was running
under budget and that parts of the report were "fiction".
