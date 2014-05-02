* Vatican finances must be "efficient, transparent," pope
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, May 2 Vatican administrators need
a "change of mentality" and must ensure that the Holy See's
finances are efficient, transparent and primarily aimed at
helping the most needy, Pope Francis said on Friday.
The pope made his comments in an address to the members of a
newly formed body called the Council for the Economy, a
15-member group of prelates and lay people from around the world
which will be setting economic policy for the Holy See and
exercising oversight.
"A new mentality of service to the gospel should take root
in the various administrations of the Holy See," Francis said.
The new council will have "a significant role in this process of
reform", he said.
Francis' appointment of the outside council of experts,
whose members were named last month, was his latest attempt to
come to grips with what he has called a hidebound and
self-centred Vatican administration.
The 15 council members come from 12 countries. None is a
Vatican bureaucrat. They will give economic policy guidance to a
new department called the Secretariat for the Economy, headed by
Australian Cardinal George Pell. Pell is also an outsider who
has held no previous job in the Vatican.
The establishment in February of both the secretariat and
the council as well as the position of an auditor-general
revolutionised the Vatican's scandal-plagued finances by
inviting outside experts into a world often seen as murky and
secretive.
Francis, who was elected in March 2013 with a mandate for
reform, told the council members that the Church's finances had
to be in the service of "its evangelical mission with particular
concern for the needy."
"We must not stray from the path - transparency, efficiency.
It is all for this aim," he said.
In another sign that he wants to rid the Church of the
clerical self-centeredness held responsible for some of its past
scandals, Francis said the cardinals and bishops on the body
would have no privileges.
NO CLERICAL PRIVILEGES
He told the lay financial experts that they were "not
second-class members ... everyone is on the same level".
Two Vatican departments, its bank, whose official name is
Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), and the Administration of
the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) have been at the
centre of scandals in recent years.
Italian magistrates are investigating the bank on charges of
violating anti-money laundering procedures. The Vatican
dismisses the charges.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, who worked as a senior accountant
at APSA for 22 years and who had close ties to the IOR, is
currently on trial, accused of plotting to smuggle millions of
dollars into Italy from Switzerland to help rich friends avoid
taxes.
Scarano has also been indicted on charges of laundering
millions of euros through the IOR. He says the money in his
accounts at the IOR were donations, which Italian magistrates
dispute. The IOR carried out its own investigation of Scarano
and shared its findings with the Italians.
In the 14 months under the leadership of its German
president, Ernst von Freyberg, the IOR has closed hundreds of
accounts, instituted strict anti-money laundering regulations
and launched several investigations into suspicious activities.
Francis considered closing the bank. He has decided to keep
it operative but with a programme of continuing reforms.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Larry King)