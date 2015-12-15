* Moneyval is Council of Europe's financial crimes watchdog
* Third report on Vatican compliance with global standards
* Cites great improvement at Vatican bank and oversight
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Dec 15 The Vatican should be much
more aggressive in dealing with people suspected of financial
crimes such as money laundering and step up prosecutions and
indictments, a European finance watchdog agency said on Tuesday.
Moneyval, the monitoring body of the Council of Europe, said
that while the Vatican has made great strides in cleaning up its
scandal-plagued bank and other financial departments, it was
still excessively timid on the judicial front.
There was no immediate response from the Vatican but Pope
Francis has made cleaning up finances a priority and Holy See
staff worked with the Moneyval evaluators.
The Strasbourg-based watchdog evaluates how a country's
financial legislation and practices comply with international
standards on combating money laundering and other financial
crimes.
The highly detailed 150-page report, Moneyval's third
evaluation of the tiny sovereign city-state since 2012, said
many past deficiencies had been addressed.
"There still remains, however, a continued lack of
indictments for money laundering or for related serious
proceeds-generating offences in the three years since (the 2012
report). This situation needs to be improved," Moneyval said in
the report.
It said that while 29 money laundering investigations had
been started and more than 11 million euros ($12.13
million)frozen in Vatican accounts, "there are no real results
emerging by way of serious prosecutions in any of the
outstanding enquiries".
The report appeared to be referring to at least two major
pending cases of suspected financial crimes, such as
embezzlement and money laundering, in the past year.
Ten months ago, an investigation was opened after an
internal report said a department of the Holy See which oversees
real estate and investments was used in the past for possible
money laundering, insider trading and market manipulation.
.
A year ago, the Vatican's top prosecutor froze 16 million
euros in bank accounts owned by two former Vatican bank managers
and a lawyer as part of an investigation into the sale of
Vatican-owned real estate.
There have been no indictments in either case, even though
they reached the highest levels of the Vatican's financial
structure.
By comparison, the Vatican's judiciary, known as the Office
of the Promoter of Justice, moved quickly to indict five people,
including two journalists, currently on trial over a leaks
scandal. [ID;nL8N13W2DB]
The Moneyval report was generally positive about the
oversight by the Vatican's financial intelligence authority,
known by its Italian acronym AIF, as well as about major reforms
at the Vatican bank, whose official name is the Institute for
Works of Religion (IOR).
The pope has greatly increased the power and independence of
the AIF, headed by Swiss layer Rene Bruelhart.
The IOR, which was for decades embroiled in numerous
financial scandals, has been overhauled in the past few years
and thousands of accounts have been closed.
Moneyval said the AIF had carried out some "ad hoc
inspections" of APSA, a Vatican department that deals with real
estate and investments and which has been hit by various
scandals in recent years.
A cleric who worked as a senior accountant at APSA for 22
years was arrested in Italy in 2013 and is currently on trial in
Italy on money laundering charges.
In a statement issued last week, the Vatican said Moneyval
had welcomed continued efforts to further strengthen anti-money
laundering measures but made no mention of Moneyval's criticisms
of the slow judiciary.
($1 = 0.9067 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)