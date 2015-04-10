* Former French number 2 at embassy nominated on Jan. 5
* Vatican silence seen by media as rejection due to
sexuality
* Pope has taken sympathetic tone on gays but not changed
doctrine
PARIS, April 10 France is standing by its
nominee to be ambassador to the Holy See, an official said on
Friday, despite the Vatican's failure to confirm his posting for
more than three months, a delay that French and Italian media
said was due to his sexuality.
Francois Hollande's government nominated the president's
head of protocol, Laurent Stefanini, for the post on Jan. 5 but
has still not heard back from the Vatican.
"We are still waiting for the reply to the request for his
validation. Laurent Stefanini is one of our best diplomats, that
is why we are proposing him," a source at Hollande's Elysee
Palace told Reuters.
French Catholic daily La Croix cited an unnamed source as
saying the Vatican considered it "provocation" that France's
Socialist government, which in 2013 passed a law permitting gay
marriages, had proposed a homosexual for the post.
There was no official Elysee comment and the Vatican also
declined to comment on the nomination of Stefanini, who has
previously occupied the number 2 post at the French embassy to
the Holy See. Stefanini himself was not reachable by telephone
at the Elysee on Friday.
"When an ambassador is appointed, the name is published in
the official bulletin of the Holy See. Until that time, there is
nothing to be said," the Vatican press office said in response
to enquiries.
The affair risks becoming an embarrassment to Francis, who
has maintained Church teaching on homosexuality but has struck a
more sympathetic personal tone towards gay people.
He has given no sign of easing rules against gay unions or
changing the Church's teaching that homosexual acts are sinful,
even if homosexuality itself is not.
But he has shown a more conciliatory attitude than many
others in the Church, remarking that he could not judge gay
people of good will who were seeking God, and meeting members of
a Catholic gay rights group in the Vatican as recently as
February.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau in Paris and James Mackenzie in
Rome; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)