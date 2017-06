Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters TV

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis appealed to the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday not to forget its primary mission of proclaiming the message of Jesus Christ or risk being reduced to what he called "a compassionate NGO".

The Argentinian pope, speaking in Italian without notes in his first public Mass since his election on Wednesday, said the Church should shun worldliness and be more focused on the Gospels.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Crispian Balmer)