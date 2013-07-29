* Pope responds to reports of "gay lobby" in Vatican
* Among most conciliatory words on gays by a pontiff
* Francis says ban on women priests is definitive
* Says Vatican bank must be transparent and honest
By Philip Pullella
ROME, July 29 Pope Francis has said gay people
should not be marginalised but integrated into society, in some
of the most conciliatory remarks by a pontiff on the issue of
homosexuality.
In a broad-ranging 80-minute conversation with journalists
on the plane bringing him back from a week-long visit to Brazil
on Sunday night, he also said he could not judge gay priests, an
emotive topic that divides Catholic opinion.
But the 76-year-old Argentine did reaffirm Church teaching
that homosexual acts are a sin.
Francis stressed the Roman Catholic Church's ban on women
priests was definitive, although he would like them to have more
leadership roles in administration and pastoral activities.
And he expressed pain over scandals at the Vatican bank
during a remarkably forthright press conference, his first since
being elected in March to replace Benedict XVI.
His forthright tone and readiness to field so many questions
underlined Francis' desire to do things differently. He has
eschewed many trappings of the papacy, championed the poor and
tackled some of the biggest scandals facing the Church head-on.
Francis said there were saints in the Holy See but also
"those who are not very saintly".
The airborne encounter with journalists covered issues as
varied as the pope's insistence on low-key security to his
desire to unlock the shackles of the Vatican to go for walks.
The pope arrived back in Rome on Monday after a triumphant
tour of Brazil, which climaxed with a huge gathering on Rio de
Janeiro's famed Copacabana beach for a Catholic youth festival
that organisers said attracted more than 3 million people.
"WHO AM I TO JUDGE?"
In response to a question about reports of a "gay lobby" in
the Vatican, after it suffered a string of scandals over
paedophile priests and corruption in the administration of the
Holy See, Francis said:
"If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am
I to judge him?
"The problem is not having this orientation. We must be
brothers. The problem is lobbying by this orientation, or
lobbies of greedy people, political lobbies, Masonic lobbies, so
many lobbies. This is the worst problem," he said.
"You see a lot written about the gay lobby. I still have not
seen anyone in the Vatican with an identity card saying they are
gay," he joked.
Francis defended all gays from discrimination but also
referred to the Catholic Church's universal Catechism, which
says that while homosexual orientation is not sinful, homosexual
acts are.
"The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains this very
well. It says they should not be marginalised because of this
(orientation) but that they must be integrated into society," he
said, speaking in Italian and using the word "gay", instead of
"homosexual" which previous pontiffs mainly used.
Francis also responded to part of a question about Monsignor
Battista Ricca, who Francis named to a position overseeing the
Vatican bank and who Italian media reports say was involved in
gay affairs when he was a diplomat in Latin America.
The pope said a "quick investigation" concluded that the
accusations were unfounded.
'NO' TO WOMEN PRIESTS IS DEFINITIVE
Addressing the issue of women priests, the pope said, "The
Church has spoken and says 'no' ... that door is closed." It was
the first time he had spoken in public on the subject.
"We cannot limit the role of women in the Church to altar
girls or the president of a charity, there must be more ...," he
said in answer to a question.
"But with regards to the ordination of women, the Church has
spoken and says 'no'. Pope John Paul said so with a formula that
was definitive. That door is closed," he said, referring to a
document by the late pontiff which said the ban was part of the
infallible teaching of the Church.
The Church teaches that it cannot ordain women because Jesus
willingly chose only men as his apostles. Advocates of a female
priesthood say he was acting according to customs of his times.
Many in the Church, even those who oppose a female
priesthood, say women should be given leadership roles in the
Church and the Vatican administration.
The long session on the plane was highly unusual in the
history of the modern papacy for both its candour and breadth.
Unlike his predecessor Benedict, who knew in advance the few
questions journalists would be allowed to ask, Francis, the
first non-European pope in 1,300 years, imposed no restrictions
as he fielded 21 questions.
He said his week-long trip to Brazil left him very fatigued
but "did me a lot of spiritual good".
He spoke of reforms he had begun in the Vatican, which has
been tarnished by a series of corruption scandals, including at
the Vatican bank, which is the target of several Italian money
laundering investigations.
Francis said the bank must become "honest and transparent"
and that he will listen to the advice of a commission he has set
up on whether it can be reformed or should be closed altogether.
Francis referred directly to Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, a
Vatican prelate arrested last month on suspicion of attempting
to smuggle 20 million euros into Italy from Switzerland.
"There are many people (in the Vatican) who are saints but
there are those who are not very saintly ... and it pains me
when this happens. There is this monsignor in jail. He didn't go
to jail because he resembled the blessed Imelda," he said, using
a Latin American expression meaning a person is no saint.
Francis, who in Brazil chose to ride in an open-sided
popemobile or a simple Fiat, said he was not concerned about the
reduced security he has chosen compared to his predecessors.
"Security lies in trusting people. It is true that there is
always a danger that a crazy person might try to do something,
but there is also the Lord," he said, adding that he believed it
would be even more crazy to be kept away from people.
Vatican security was greatly boosted after Pope John Paul
was shot and nearly killed by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca on
May 13, 1981 while he was riding in an open jeep in St. Peter's
Square.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Mike Collett-White)