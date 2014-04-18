* Pope listens to sermon at Good Friday service at St.
Peter's
* Preacher says huge salaries, inequalities, a "scandal"
* Francis wants Church to strive to help the poorest
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, April 18 The Vatican's official
preacher, at a Good Friday service attended by Pope Francis,
said huge salaries and the world financial crisis were modern
evils caused by the "cursed hunger for gold".
The pope presided at a "Passion of the Lord" service in St.
Peter's Basilica, the first of two papal events on the day
Christians around the world commemorate Jesus' death by
crucifixion.
The long service is one of the few times during the year
that the pope listens while someone else preaches.
Father Raniero Cantalamessa, whose title is "preacher of
pontifical household," weaved his sermon around the character of
Judas Iscariot, who the Bible says betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces
of silver.
"Behind every evil in our society is money, or at least in
part," Cantalamessa said at the solemn service that included
chanting by priests recounting the last hours of Jesus' life.
"The financial crisis that the world has gone through and
that this country (Italy) is still going through - is it not in
large part due to the cursed hunger for gold?" he said.
"Is it not also a scandal that some people earn salaries and
collect pensions that are sometimes 100 times higher than those
of the people who work for them and that they raise their voices
to object when a proposal is put forward to reduce their salary
for the sake of greater social justice?" he said.
Francis, who has made caring for the poor a central theme of
his pontificate, said in December that huge salaries and bonuses
were symptoms of an economy based on greed and inequality.
In Italy, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has put a
240,000 euro ($332,100) cap on salaries at state companies.
Later on Friday, the second of four packed days of papal
activities culminating on Easter Sunday, Francis was due to lead
a candlelight "Way of the Cross" procession around the ruins of
Rome's colosseum.
On Saturday, the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman
Catholic celebrates an Easter Eve service in St. Peter's
Basilica and on Sunday he delivers his twice yearly "Urbi et
Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message.
On Sunday, April 27, Francis will canonise Pope John Paul
II, who reigned from 1978 to 2005, and Pope John XXIII, who was
pontiff from 1958 to 1963 and called the Second Vatican Council,
a landmark meeting that modernised the Church.
Hundreds of thousands of people are due to come to Rome for
the canonisations, the first time two popes are be made saints
at the same time and the first canonisation of a pope since
1954.
($1 = 0.7228 Euros)
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)