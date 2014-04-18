* Pope presides at traditional Way of the Cross procession
at Colosseum
* Prisoners, elderly, homeless take turns carrying cross
* Francis in second Easter season of his pontificate
By Philip Pullella
ROME, April 18 The plight of immigrants, the
poor, the sick, the elderly, unemployed and prisoners dominated
Pope Francis' Good Friday service at Rome's Colosseum as he led
Catholics around the world in commemorating the day Jesus died.
The pope, in the run-up to the second Easter of his
pontificate, presided at the traditional "Via Crucis" (Way of
the Cross) service around the ancient Roman ruin.
Sitting on a chair on the Palatine Hill just opposite the
Colosseum and often kneeling to pray, he listened intently as
meditations inspired by the 14 "stations of the cross" were read
to the crowd of thousands holding candles.
Pairs of immigrants, prisoners, homeless, elderly, women,
disabled, former drug addicts and others alternated carrying a
large cross between each of the stations which describe the main
events in the last hours of Jesus' life.
This year's meditations were written by Italian Archbishop
Giancarlo Maria Bregantini, who has been in the front line in
the fight against organised crime in southern Italy and one of
the country's most socially progressive Churchmen.
One spoke of "all those wrongs which created the economic
crisis and its grave social consequences: job insecurity,
unemployment, dismissals, an economy that rules rather than
serves, financial speculation, suicide among business owners,
corruption and usury, the loss of local industry."
Others spoke of the plight of battered women, abused
children, home-bound and lonely elderly, prisoners who endure
torture, victims of organised crime and loansharks.
BED OF PAIN
"Today, many of our brothers and sisters, like Jesus, are
nailed to a bed of pain, at hospital, in homes for the elderly,
in our families. It is a time of hardship, with bitter days of
solitude and even despair," another meditation read.
The participants at the event were urged to listen to "the
cry of those persecuted, the dying, the terminally ill..."
In brief words at the end of the service, Francis urged the
crowd to "remember all the abandoned people" and spoke of the
"monstrosity of man" when he lets himself be guided by evil.
It was Francis's second Good Friday event. Hours earlier,
the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics attended a
service in St. Peter's Basilica where the Vatican's official
preacher said huge salaries and the world financial crisis were
modern evils caused by the "cursed hunger for gold".
That long service was one of the few times during the year
that the pope listens while someone else preaches.
Father Raniero Cantalamessa, whose title is "preacher of
pontifical household," weaved his sermon around the character of
Judas Iscariot, who the Bible says betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces
of silver.
"Behind every evil in our society is money, or at least in
part," Cantalamessa said at the solemn service that included
chanting by priests recounting the last hours of Jesus' life.
"The financial crisis that the world has gone through and
that this country (Italy) is still going through - is it not in
large part due to the cursed hunger for gold?" he said.
"Is it not also a scandal that some people earn salaries and
collect pensions that are sometimes 100 times higher than those
of the people who work for them and that they raise their voices
to object when a proposal is put forward to reduce their salary
for the sake of greater social justice?" he said.
Francis, who has made caring for the poor a central theme of
his pontificate, said in December that huge salaries and bonuses
were symptoms of an economy based on greed and inequality.
On Saturday, the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman
Catholic celebrates an Easter Eve service in St. Peter's
Basilica and on Sunday he delivers his twice yearly "Urbi et
Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message.
On Sunday, April 27, Francis will canonise Pope John Paul
II, who reigned from 1978 to 2005, and Pope John XXIII, who was
pontiff from 1958 to 1963 and called the Second Vatican Council,
a landmark meeting that modernised the Church.
Hundreds of thousands of people are due to come to Rome for
the canonisations, the first time two popes are be made saints
at the same time and the first canonisation of a pope since
1954.
