VATICAN CITY Nov 15 Pope Francis cancelled
several audiences on Friday due to flu, the first time his
health has affected his role as leader of the world's 1.2
billion Roman Catholics.
The 76-year-old's wellbeing is under close scrutiny because
of the shock February resignation of his predecessor Benedict,
who said his health was declining and a stronger man could do
the job better.
A Vatican spokesman said Francis had cancelled several
meetings with cardinals and bishops on Friday morning, but would
still take part in the ordination of a bishop in the afternoon.
"There is no reason for worry," Father Federico Lombardi
said.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Mark Heinrich)