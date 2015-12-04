* Pope Francis surprised country with Holy Year announcement
* Last Jubilee took years to prepare
* Rome without city council, strong infrastructure
ROME, Dec 4, Rome is bracing for the arrival of
millions of pilgrims for the Roman Catholic Holy Year which
officials had hoped could revitalise the scandal-plagued city,
but which threatens to be more of a headache than a help.
Pope Francis took Italy by surprise when he announced in
March that a Holy Year, one of the Church's most important
events, would start on Dec. 8, some nine years before the next
one had been scheduled.
During the 12-month Jubilee, Catholics coming to the Eternal
City can gain indulgences, which, they believe, might speed
their passage to heaven.
However, before they can turn their thoughts to paradise,
they will first have to navigate the many obstacles that Rome
will throw their way - including clogged traffic, a crumbling
public transport system and heightened security.
The Vatican says 25 million people came to Rome for the last
Holy Year, in 2000, and local politicians saw the latest,
unexpected, Jubilee as an opportunity to draw on central
government funds and spruce up the increasingly dilapidated
city.
But whereas last time the city had years to get ready for
the pilgrim invasion, this time around it had only had a few
months to make plans. Already chaotic preparations were thrown
deeper into disarray in October when Rome Mayor Ignazio Marino
was forced to resign in an unrelated expenses scandal.
His entire administration had to stand down with him,
meaning that with just weeks to go before the Holy Year the city
was rudderless. The national government dispatched a team of
unelected bureaucrats to step into the breach.
When they took charge, none of the major projects related to
the Jubilee, such as repaving pothole-riddled roads, had been
started.
"This has fallen at one of the worst possible moments in
Rome's history," said Roberta Lombardi, a politician with the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
Italians are reputed to have a knack for starting to swim
fast only when the flood waters reach their throats yet still
manage to avoid drowning. So despite the slow start, the city's
new masters say they will meet the challenge.
"This is a test that we absolutely must pass, and we will
pass it," Rome's Commissioner Francesco Paolo Tronca told a news
conference this week called to show off a security centre that
will oversee Jubilee policing from south-central Rome.
MILITANT FEARS
The Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people,
showed the vulnerability of European cities to militant assaults
and forced Italian officials hastily to bolster their security
plans for the Holy Year.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Paris carnage
and in a subsequent video threatened to "invade Rome". The U.S.
embassy has warned its citizens that major tourist sites in
Italy, including the Vatican, could be targets.
Tiny Vatican City has 110 Swiss Guards who protect the pope.
Protection of the pilgrims will largely be the responsibility of
Italy and Interior Minister Angelino Alfano has promised to put
an extra 700 soldiers on the streets to back up police, and hire
more security staff next summer.
Pilgrims will have to pass through metal detectors on their
way to St. Peter's Square, while surveillance drones will be
deployed and a no-fly zone imposed over the papal state during
Jubilee festivities.
Officials admit that even this might not be enough.
"The risk of terrorism will never be zero, but we are
working to attain the level of security that people rightly ask
for," said Franco Gabrielli, city security operations chief.
Some city officials believe concerns over possible militant
attacks might keep many potential visitors away.
Research firm Censis has forecast that the Jubilee will draw
33 million people to Rome, but a growing number of officials
believe that in the end the number of visitors might be closer
to 13 million people -- the same numbers as in any normal year.
Hoteliers say early bookings were low and some had received
cancellations after the Paris attacks.
"There will be a lot of people, but not the millions that
you hear talked about," said Giuseppe Roscioli, head of Rome's
hotel association Federalberghi.
"To be honest, we expected more."
OPENING DOORS
The national and local governments have pledged 250 million
euros ($264.3 million) for the event, a far cry from the 1.8
billion euros spent in and around Rome on the 2000 Jubilee when
public coffers were more robust.
The city has 31 projects, including resurfacing pavements,
renovating public toilets, putting new lighting on the city's
elaborate bridges, and sprucing up parks.
The commissioner's office expects some will be ready by Dec.
8, when Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica
to kick off the Jubilee, and most to be finished by the end of
January 2016, when the Holy Doors at Rome's three major
basilicas will all have been opened in separate ceremonies.
Francis, who says he wants his Church of 1.2 billion members
to be more merciful and less rigid towards sinners, said his
Jubilee would be an occasion for the Church to rediscover the
need to be forgiving and generous.
But consumer groups say the local authorities need to be
unforgiving when it comes to dealing with the hordes of street
hawkers, illegal taxi drivers, pick pockets and local
opportunists who will no doubt try to cash in on the Holy Year.
As a first step, impersonators dressed as Roman Centurions,
often criticised for their pushy tactics as the seek payment for
photos from tourists, have been banished from around the
Colosseum amphitheatre because the city says they damage its
"respectability".
Consumer group Codacons is opening a help desk manned by
lawyers and translators where pilgrims can go for legal advice
if they object to treatment they get from local businesses.
"Over the years, Rome has earned itself a reputation as a
city where people try to rip you off," said hotelier Andrea
Spalletti. "We are gradually redeeming ourselves though. Maybe
people finally understand that we can't go on like this."
