VATICAN CITY, March 19 Pope Francis inaugurated
his papacy on Tuesday with a Mass for about 200,000 people,
including foreign leaders and representatives of other religions
in St. Peter's Square. An inaugural homily is significant
because its themes are seen as offering clues to the future
papacy.
Here are excerpts from the Vatican's English translation of
his homily, which the pope read in Italian.
ON PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT AND THE WEAKEST IN SOCIETY:
"The vocation of being a "protector", however, is not just
something involving us Christians alone; it also has a prior
dimension which is simply human, involving everyone.
"It means protecting all creation, the beauty of the created
world, as the Book of Genesis tells us and as Saint Francis of
Assisi showed us. It means respecting each of God's creatures
and respecting the environment in which we live. It means
protecting people, showing loving concern for each and every
person, especially children, the elderly, those in need, who are
often the last we think about.
"It means caring for one another in our families: husbands
and wives first protect one another, and then, as parents, they
care for their children, and children themselves, in time,
protect their parents. It means building sincere friendships in
which we protect one another in trust, respect, and goodness. In
the end, everything has been entrusted to our protection, and
all of us are responsible for it. Be protectors of God's gifts!"
WARNING ON DESTRUCTION AND HATRED:
"Whenever human beings fail to live up to this
responsibility, whenever we fail to care for creation and for
our brothers and sisters, the way is opened to destruction and
hearts are hardened. Tragically, in every period of history
there are "Herods" who plot death, wreak havoc, and mar the
countenance of men and women.
"Please, I would like to ask all those who have positions of
responsibility in economic, political and social life, and all
men and women of goodwill: let us be "protectors" of creation,
protectors of God's plan inscribed in nature, protectors of one
another and of the environment.
"Let us not allow omens of destruction and death to
accompany the advance of this world! But to be "protectors", we
also have to keep watch over ourselves! Let us not forget that
hatred, envy and pride defile our lives! Being protectors, then,
also means keeping watch over our emotions, over our hearts,
because they are the seat of good and evil intentions:
intentions that build up and tear down! We must not be afraid of
goodness or even tenderness!"
ON HOW HE SEES HIS ROLE AS POPE:
"Let us never forget that authentic power is service, and
that the pope too, when exercising power, must enter ever more
fully into that service which has its radiant culmination on the
Cross.
"He must be inspired by the lowly, concrete and faithful
service which marked Saint Joseph and, like him, he must open
his arms to protect all of God's people and embrace with tender
affection the whole of humanity, especially the poorest, the
weakest, the least important.
..."To protect Jesus with Mary, to protect the whole of
creation, to protect each person, especially the poorest, to
protect ourselves: this is a service that the Bishop of Rome is
called to carry out, yet one to which all of us are called, so
that the star of hope will shine brightly. Let us protect with
love all that God has given us!"
ON HOPE:
"Today too, amid so much darkness, we need to see the light
of hope and to be men and women who bring hope to others. To
protect creation, to protect every man and every woman, to look
upon them with tenderness and love, is to open up a horizon of
hope; it is to let a shaft of light break through the heavy
clouds; it is to bring the warmth of hope!"
(Reporting by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Louise Ireland)