VATICAN CITY Pope Francis warned on Monday that the recent huge influx of migrants risked overwhelming European values and traditions, but he said he was sure the continent could resolve the crisis and emerge strengthened by the new arrivals.

"The present wave of migration seems to be undermining the foundations of that 'humanistic spirit' which Europe has always loved and defended," the pope said in an annual address to diplomats at the Vatican City.

Acknowledging that the flood of refugees, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, was a difficult burden, the pope said he was sure Europe could find "the right balance between its two-fold moral responsibility to protect the rights of its citizens and to ensure assistance and acceptance to migrants".

