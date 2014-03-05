A girl takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis has played down the notion that he is a "superman" who will bring sweeping reforms to the Roman Catholic church, stressing that its ban on contraception and opposition to gay marriage will remain in place.

The pope, in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper published on Wednesday, also said no institution had moved with more "transparency and responsibility" than the Church to protect children in the wake of its sexual abuse scandals.

Since his election as pope nearly a year ago, Francis has promoted the idea of a more humble church focused on the needs of the poor, winning huge popularity and raising expectations that it would soften its rules on such issues as contraception, cohabitation, divorce and gay relationships.

Asked what he felt about his celebrity status, Francis said he disliked the "mythology" of him as a man who could meet all expectations.

"To depict the pope as a sort of superman, a sort of star, seems offensive to me. The pope is a man who laughs, cries, sleeps tranquilly and has friends like everyone else, a normal person," he said.

Francis made clear he did not envision changing the Church's stance on such issues as the ban on artificial birth control enshrined in Pope Paul VI's 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae (On Human Life).

A synod of bishops to be held in October would discuss ways of applying and explaining it better, he said, calling the encylical "prophetic and courageous".

"It's not a question of changing the doctrine but going deeper so that pastoral concern takes into account situations and what can be done for people," he said, without elaborating.

A worldwide survey of Catholics last year showed a deep divide between Church officials and the faithful on issues of sexual morality.

Last month Francis urged a gathering of cardinals to be "intelligent, courageous and loving" in a debate on family-related issues.

His words in the interview appeared to be a warning to liberals not to expect too much.

SINGLED OUT

Asked about the sexual abuse scandal, in which many priests who molested children were moved from parish to parish instead of being dismissed, he said the Church had done much since the scandal first broke some 15 years ago and was being singled out for attack.

He defended the Church's record, including that of his predecessor former Pope Benedict, whom Francis credited with having the courage to start reforms.

"On this path, the Church has done much, perhaps more than all others," he said.

"The Catholic Church is perhaps the only public institution that has moved with transparency and responsibility. No-one has done more, and yet the Church is the only one that is being attacked," he said.

He appeared to be referring to a report by a United Nations committee last month which accused the Vatican of systematically turning a blind eye to decades of sexual abuse of children by priests, and demanded it turn over known or suspected offenders to civil justice.

The Vatican said the report was distorted, unfair and ideologically slanted.

The pope also denied reports last year that he occasionally slips out of his residence incognito to feed the homeless in the neighbourhood near the Vatican.

"Doing that never entered my mind," he said.

He also said the last film he has seen was "Life is Beautiful," by Italian director Roberto Begnini, which won the Oscar for best foreign film in 1999.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)