ROME, July 1 Pope Francis has chosen the
southern Italian island of Lampedusa for his first trip outside
Rome, to show solidarity with tens of thousands of refugees who
each year brave a perilous journey there in flimsy boats, the
Vatican said on Monday.
The small island, Italy's southernmost point, is the conduit
for mostly African immigrants fleeing conflict or economic
hardship in order to enter the European Union.
The Vatican said Francis was "profoundly touched" by the
flood of immigration, and will throw a wreath of flowers into
the sea in memory of the many who have drowned in waters off the
island during the visit on July 8.
The pontiff will also meet groups of immigrants who have
made the crossing and will celebrate a mass in a sports centre
on the island.
A holding centre on the island built to hold 380 has long
been overwhelmed, and the island's predicament has become a
symbol in Europe and Italy for those who see immigration as out
of control.
Lampedusa's regular population of about 6,000 has often been
outnumbered by migrants sleeping in improvised tent encampments
dotted around the island, which in normal times lives from
fishing and tourism.
Over 50,000 people arrived there in a surge caused by unrest
in North Africa in 2011, and recent good weather has caused
another increase in the hundreds arriving each week as it allows
a less risky crossing.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Barry Moody and Alison
Williams)