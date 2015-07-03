(Adds environmentalist's comments)
By Girish Gupta
QUITO, July 3 It is one of the most biodiverse
nations on earth, boasting Amazon rainforest, Andean mountains
and the Galapagos Islands, where Charles Darwin formulated his
theory of evolution.
Yet with a heavy reliance on oil and mining, Ecuador, where
Pope Francis begins his South America tour this weekend, is a
prime example of tensions between politics, business and the
environment at the heart of last month's landmark encyclical.
In the first papal document dedicated to the environment,
the Argentine-born pontiff urged world leaders to hear "the cry
of the earth and the cry of the poor" and reverse mankind's
degradation of the planet.
"This century may well witness extraordinary climate change
and an unprecedented destruction of ecosystems," warned the
Pope, who arrives in the capital Quito on Sunday on the first
stop of a tour also including Bolivia and Paraguay.
Ecuador's leftist leader, Rafael Correa, who won election in
2006 in part on a promise to preserve the country's unique
biodiversity, is under fire from environmentalists who say he
gives a greater priority to business.
Though activists are not scheduled to meet him, they hope
the Pope's mere presence, and recent international public
attention over his encyclical, will strengthen their causes:
from halting oil exploration in the Yasuni jungle to blocking a
new law they believe will overcommercialize the Galapagos.
"The encyclical is without precedent," enthused Kevin
Koenig, Quito-based Ecuador program director for Amazon Watch, a
group dedicated to protecting ecosystems and indigenous rights.
"It's our hope that in his visit to Ecuador, the Pope will
be able to inspire Correa to do a better job of protecting the
environment here."
Anti-Correa protesters, who have been on the streets in
recent weeks to complain about tax increases and alleged
autocracy in government, may also raise the environmental banner
to try to embarrass the president during Francis' visit.
SPECIES-DIVERSE
One of the poorest nations in South America, the small
Andean country of 15 million people encapsulates tensions
replicated across the Pope's native, resource-rich continent.
Colonizers first ventured through South America on a quest
for gold and silver half a millennium ago. Riches including oil
and copper still drive the region's economies today.
OPEC member Ecuador relies on oil for half its foreign
income, according to the World Bank, and produces about half a
million barrels per day. That sustains steady economic growth
that has fueled welfare development, but has also meant drilling
around important environmental sites.
Some scientists think the number of all types of species in
Ecuador could be around a million, more than a tenth of the
world's total.
Ecuador is home to 2,308 threatened species - including
mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and plants - far more
than any other country, according to the latest data from the
International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Endangered species include the white-bellied spider monkey,
the giant otter and a tree, Rollinia helosioides, of which there
is thought to be only one living example in the world.
Perhaps nowhere has the environmental debate raged more than
in Ecuador's eastern Yasuni park, a 9,820-square- kilometer
(6,100-square-mile) swathe of rainforest on the equator.
"Eastern Ecuador is likely the most species-diverse place on
the planet," said Kelly Swing, professor of tropical ecology at
Quito's San Francisco University.
However, about 846 million barrels of oil lie under Yasuni's
soil, one-tenth of the country's total proven reserves.
Challenging the world to save Yasuni, Correa in 2007 asked
wealthy countries to donate $3.6 billion to offset revenue lost
by not drilling there.
But the initiative brought in less than 4 percent of the
requested amount so Correa scrapped the plan six years later and
authorized drilling, saying the world had failed Ecuador.
Oil spills in the country's northeastern jungle decades ago
are the subject of one of the world's biggest environmental
lawsuits.
Local plaintiffs, including environmental groups, continue
to battle Chevron Corp in international courts, seeking
billions of dollars for damage they allege was caused by Texaco,
which Chevron later acquired.
As well as oil, a nascent gold and copper mining sector is
hoping to attract $5 billion of investment over the next five
years. Environmentalists worry this could scar the landscape.
"ENVIRONMENTAL CRISIS"
Ecuador is perhaps best-known for its Galapagos Islands,
around a thousand kilometers (620 miles) off the Pacific Coast.
Darwin investigated the islands' natural history and geology
in the 1830s and used his notes to lay the foundations of
evolutionary biology in the "Origin of Species."
Galapagenos are angry at new legislation that they say could
reduce subsidies and open doors to big business.
"This new law will precipitate an environmental crisis by
opening the flood gates to unfettered commercialization by
wealthy and well-connected offshore investors who will plunder
what is left of this fragile paradise," said Sean Keegan, 61, a
travel agent on the Galapagos island of San Cristobal.
Correa has long argued that capitalism and consumerism are
to blame for global environmental problems, noting in a forum at
the Vatican earlier this year that the United States and China
accounted for 44 percent of emissions.
"We must try out a new notion of development," Correa said,
citing ancient Andean communities as a model.
Modern realities are, though, pressuring him.
The slide in oil prices caused the central bank to slash
this year's growth forecast to 1.9 percent from 4.1 percent.
Under pressure to find more revenue, Ecuador's government
has in recent months raised import tariffs and cut social
security contributions. Those measures and other plans to raise
inheritance and capital gains taxes have sparked nationwide
protests likely to continue during the Pope's visit.
The president says the protests are part of a plot to
overthrow his government, adding the tax proposals will only
have an impact on the wealthiest. Protests turned rowdy outside
his palace on Thursday, lightly injuring several policemen.
