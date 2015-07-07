ASUNCION An online game in which Pope Francis careers through the streets of Asuncion in his "popemobile" dodging potholes is delighting Paraguayans fed up with the capital city's dilapidated streets.

In "Papa Road," which is popular locally, players navigate the Argentine-born pontiff through the city center against a backdrop of the national Congress and cathedrals. Hit three craters and it is game over, with the pope holding his head in his hands.

"The idea came when we saw they were fixing certain streets the pope will travel on while leaving the others," said one of the game's creators, who identified himself as 'progresivjose' on the local TV channel Telefuturo.

Francis arrives in Paraguay on Friday, the final leg of his three-nation "homecoming" tour of South America, where he will meet social activists. On Monday, Francis appealed for a more inclusive church in his first Mass in Ecuador.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)