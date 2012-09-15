* Pope urges Lebanon to show how religions can coexist
* Meets political, religious and cultural leaders
* Says Middle East a turbulent region, endless birth pangs
By Philip Pullella and Tom Heneghan
BEIRUT, Sept 15 Pope Benedict urged multi-faith
Lebanon on Saturday to be a model of peace and religious
coexistence for the Middle East, which he called a turbulent
region that "seems to endure interminable birth pangs".
The pope, on the second day of a visit clouded by war in
neighbouring Syria and protests across the Muslim world, told a
gathering of Lebanese political, religious and cultural leaders
that religious freedom was a basic right for all people.
Christianity and Islam have lived together in Lebanon for
centuries, he said, sometimes within one family. "If this is
possible within the same family, why should it not be possible
at the level of the whole of society?" he asked.
"Lebanon is called, now more than ever, to be an example,"
he said, inviting his audience "to testify with courage, in
season and out of season, wherever you find yourselves, that God
wants peace, that God entrusts peace to us".
Lebanon - torn apart by a 1975-1990 sectarian civil war - is
a religious mosaic of over four million people whose Muslim
majority includes Sunnis, Shi'ites and Alawites. Christians,
over one-third of the population, are divided into more than a
dozen churches, six of them linked to the Vatican.
The German-born pontiff, 85, delivered his speech in French
at the presidential palace after meeting President Michel
Suleiman, a Maronite Christian, Sunni Prime Minister Najib
Mikati and parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, a Shi'ite.
Outside the palace, a Muslim onlooker named Amira Chabchoul
said: "We came to support the pope and also get support from
him, because our experience has been that when we listen to him,
we are touched and we are helped in our lives."
On Friday hundreds of protesters against an anti-Islam film
dodged gunfire and teargas to hurl stones at security forces in
Lebanon's Tripoli where one demonstrator was killed and two
injured. Protesters chanted "We don't want the pope" and "No
more insults (to Islam)".
REGIONAL MIX
In his remarks, Suleiman said the Syrian people should be
able to "attain what they desire in terms of reform, freedom,
democracy ... through the appropriate dialogue and political
means, away from any form of violence and coercion".
Benedict began his visit on Friday with a call for an end to
all arms supplies to Syria, where the tiny Christian minority
fears reprisals if Islamists come to power at the end of the
bloody insurgency against President Bashar al-Assad.
He also described the Arab Spring movement as a "cry for
freedom" that was a positive development as long as it ensured
tolerance for all religions.
Coptic Christians, about 10 percent of Egypt's population,
have come under repeated attack by Islamists since the overthrow
of former President Hosni Mubarak. They worry the new government
will strengthen Islamic law in the new constitution.
In Egypt, Libya and Tunisia, hardline Salafis have brought a
new religious intolerance against fellow Muslims such as Sufis,
whose shrines they are destroying as heretical.
Benedict avoided mentioning specific cases, but spelled out
clearly the moral reasoning against violence and radicalism.
"If we want peace, let us defend life," he said. "This
approach leads us to reject not only war and terrorism, but
every assault on innocent human life."
Before his speech, Benedict held a private meeting with
leaders of the Sunni, Shi'ite and Alawite Muslim communities and
of the Druze, an offshoot of Shi'ism with other influences.
All main religious groups, including the militant Shi'ite
Hezbollah movement, assured the Vatican in advance of their
support for the trip and their representatives have attended
several of the pope's events with other faith leaders.
MUSLIM-CHRISTIAN DIALOGUE
The pope angered Muslims in 2006 with a similar speech that
implied Islam was violent and irrational, leading to protests
around the Islamic world similar to the current wave of violence
against a U.S.-made film that mocks the Prophet Mohammad.
In subsequent dialogue with Muslim scholars known as the
Common Word group, he adopted their argument that both faiths
actually had much in common, especially sharing the two main
commandments to love God and neighbour.
He included that view in his Beirut speech when he warned
the devil used human beings to spread evil in the world.
"Having broken the first commandment, love of God, it goes
on to distort the second, love of neighbour. Love of neighbour
disappears, yielding to falsehood, envy, hatred and death."
Chief Mufti Mohammad Rashid Qabbani praised the pope for
visiting "in these fateful circumstances that Lebanon and the
region are living through" and stressed the common goals of both
faiths, "not just in Lebanon but in the whole Arab world".
"The flight of Christians hurts us Muslims because it means
we cannot live with others. We value the Christian presence in
Lebanon and the Arab region and the partnership in the national
unity in Lebanon," he said.
In an appeal to the region he issued on Friday, Benedict
called for more Muslim-Christian dialogue and urged Christians
not to leave the region where their faith was born.
Emigration, wars and a low birth rate have cut Christian
ranks to about five percent of the Middle Eastern population
compared to 20 percent a century ago.
After the speech, Benedict rode through southern Beirut in
his popemobile, flanked by mounted guards of honour and cheered
on by crowds waving Lebanese and Vatican flags.