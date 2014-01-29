VATICAN CITY Jan 29 Pope Francis on Wednesday
condemned loansharking, which is on the rise in Italy as
families and businesses struggle to make ends meet, as an
inhuman social scourge that has to be combated.
The pope's comments at his general audience coincided with
statistics issued on Wednesday by the country's tax police that
showed they had seized some 168 million euros from loansharks in
2013, up some 1,250 percent over the previous year.
"When a family has nothing to eat, because it has to make
payments to usurers, this is not Christian, it is not human,"
the pope said.
"This dramatic scourge in our society harms the inviolable
dignity of the human person," he said, expressing his support
for Italian groups who help families and businesses and who
attended the audience.
A number of Catholic associations in Italy help victims of
loansharks. According Abele, a Catholic social services group,
the illicit lenders are tied to organised crime and charge
annual interest rates that can reach 1,500 percent in some
cases. The annual rate is usually between 150 and 400 percent.
Italy is struggling to emerge from a two-year recession
which has seen family incomes decline and unemployment rise to
record levels, while credit offered by banks has become harder
to obtain.
