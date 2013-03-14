ROME, March 14 The same "hand of God" brought
the papacy to Argentina as helped it to the 1986 World Cup, says
Diego Maradona, the soccer legend whose famously illicit,
handled goal against England still excites passions at home and
abroad.
In a letter to Rome's Il Messaggero newspaper on Wednesday
from his base in Dubai, Maradona, 52, described himself as a
devout Roman Catholic and said he rejoiced at the election of
his compatriot Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as Pope Francis.
"I am truly very happy and I am certain that my enthusiasm
is shared by the whole Argentinian people," he wrote.
"Everybody in Argentina can remember 'the hand of God' in
the England match in the 1986 World Cup. Now, in my country, the
'hand of God' has brought us an Argentinian pope."
In a quarter-final tie in 1986, Maradona eliminated England
with two goals, one a brilliant solo run through the defence,
the other a handball that the referee mistook for a header.
He said afterwards that the goal was scored "a little with
the head of Maradona, a little with the hand of God".
That remark still rankles in England, where the top-selling
Sun newspaper's splash on the Argentinian pope showed Francis
raising his arm in benediction with the headline: "Hand of God".
(Writing by Barry Moody; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)