ROME Jan 11 - Pope Francis has called for more
regulation of financial markets and rejected suggestions that
his criticisms of unbridled capitalism smack of Marxism.
"Markets and financial speculation cannot enjoy absolute
autonomy," he said in an interview published in La Stampa
newspaper on Sunday, calling for greater ethics in the economy
and a better distribution of the earth's resources.
"We cannot wait any longer to resolve the structural causes
of poverty in order to cure our society of an illness that can
only lead to new crises," he said.
Conservative Catholics, particularly in the United States,
have criticised some of his past pronouncements on the economy,
with several openly calling him a Marxist. But the Argentine
pope said he was just stating Church teachings.
"If I repeat some sermons by the first fathers of the Church
in the second or third centuries about how the poor must be
treated, some would accuse me of preaching a Marxist homily," he
said. "The New Testament does not condemn wealth but the
idolatry of wealth."
He has condemned huge salaries and bonuses, calling them
symptoms of an economy based on greed and also said speculation
in food commodities was undermining the global fight against
poverty and hunger.
The interview is from a chapter of an Italian book called
"Pope Francis: This Economy Kills," to be published this week.
