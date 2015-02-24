MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico said on Monday it
would send a letter to the Vatican to complain about remarks
attributed to Pope Francis about the risk of Argentina suffering
a criminal "Mexicanization" due to the spread of drug gangs
there.
Mexico's Foreign Minister Jose Antonio Meade said his
government had expressed concern that the country was being
"stigmatized" as a land of drug traffickers in an email
attributed to Francis published in Argentina over the weekend.
"We had a meeting with the (papal) nuncio and we will indeed
send a note, and what worries us is that the drug trafficking
challenge is a shared challenge. It's a challenge that Mexico is
undertaking massive efforts on," Meade said in Mexico City.
Published by Argentine human rights group La Alameda, the
email showed the Argentine-born pope making apparent reference
to the risk of Mexican-style drug violence reaching Argentina.
"Hopefully we're in time to avoid the Mexicanization. I was
talking to some Mexican bishops and it's a terrible situation,"
the organization quoted the pontiff as saying in a message sent
to Gustavo Vera, the head of La Alameda.
A spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic Church in Mexico said
she was still trying to confirm whether the pope had made the
comments. An official at the Mexican Foreign Ministry said he
believed the papal nuncio had confirmed their authenticity.
Vera said the remarks were made by the pope during an
exchange the two were having on crime.
"In the letter he simply gives expression to a longstanding
concern about drug trafficking getting worse and taking root
inside (Argentina)," Vera told Argentine radio.
More than 100,000 people have died in drug cartel violence
in Mexico since the start of 2007. The September 2014 abduction
and apparent massacre of 43 Mexican students by police in league
with a drug gang seriously embarrassed the current government.
Mexican politicians have long argued that the problem is the
shared responsibility of Mexico and its neighbors given that the
United States is a massive marketplace for illicit drugs.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico
City; Additional reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi in Buenos Aires;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)