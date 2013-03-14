VATICAN CITY, March 14 Italian bishops were so
convinced that one of their own would become pope that they sent
a congratulatory message to the media thanking God for the
election of a prelate from Milan.
The trouble was, the new pope had already been named as
Argentinian cardinal Jorge Bergoglio.
The secretary-general of the Italian conference, Monsignor
Mariano Crociata, expressed "joy and thanks" to God for the
election of Cardinal Angelo Scola of Milan in a statement sent
to reporters at 8:23 p.m. (19:23 GMT) on Wednesday night.
About 10 minutes earlier, Bergoglio had made his first
appearance before the crowds in St. Peter's Square.
At 9:08 p.m. (20:08 GMT), the Italian bishops conference
sent another statement thanking God for the election of the
pope, but this time got the name right.
In the days leading up the secret conclave, many Italian
newspapers openly promoted Scola as the next pope.
The newspapers - and the bishops conference - appear to have
missed the warning contained in a traditional Italian saying
that front-runners at a papal conclave are often disappointed.
"He who enters a conclave as a pope, leaves it as a
cardinal," the saying goes. Perhaps it was never more true in
the modern age than in the conclave that elected Bergoglio
instead of the Italian favourite Scola.
